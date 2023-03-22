As we approach the eleventh week of session, we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel for the 2023 Legislative Session. Last week, the majority of debate in the House was whether to concur on House legislation amended in the Senate or to invite conference for further debate between the House and Senate. In conference, committees of three representatives and three senators work together to finalize the details of each bill before they are sent to the Governor. Included in the bills being sent to conference are most of the revenue and appropriations bills from the House and Senate, which will decide the state’s budget.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Recommended for you