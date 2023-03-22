As we approach the eleventh week of session, we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel for the 2023 Legislative Session. Last week, the majority of debate in the House was whether to concur on House legislation amended in the Senate or to invite conference for further debate between the House and Senate. In conference, committees of three representatives and three senators work together to finalize the details of each bill before they are sent to the Governor. Included in the bills being sent to conference are most of the revenue and appropriations bills from the House and Senate, which will decide the state’s budget.
Several bills were passed concurring with changes made in the Senate, including House Bill 1222, or the Mississippi Collaborative Response to Mental Health Act. The bill would require each municipality and county law enforcement agency to provide mental health training to all officers by 2031. There is also a requirement that these law enforcement agencies must employ at least one Crisis Intervention Team Officer by the year 2025. The House concurred with the changes made in the Senate, and it passed unanimously 114-0. It has been sent to the governor for his signature.
On Thursday, the House was privileged to honor James Anderson of Holmes County with House Resolution 121. Mr. Anderson is a World War II veteran who will celebrate his 100th birthday in September. He was joined by family, friends and the House Military Affairs Committee as Representative Bryant Clark (D – Pickens) presented the resolution.
House Resolution 38 was presented on Tuesday to the Southern District Transportation Commissioner and former House member Tom King. HR 38 commends Commissioner King on his 31 years of public service and congratulates him upon his retirement. He was joined by his family members as Representative Missy McGee (R - Hattiesburg) presented him with the resolution.
Last Monday, Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1027 into law, which designates the blueberry as the official state fruit. After learning that Mississippi did not have a state fruit in a civics lesson, a fourth-grade class at Mannsdale Upper Elementary School in Madison contacted Representative Jill Ford (R – Madison). The students were able to see the bill-making process from beginning to end, coming to the Capitol several times this session, including on Monday for the bill signing.
If you have issues or requests related to state agencies such as Corrections, Rehabilitation, Medicaid, Veterans Affairs, Human Services/Child Protection Services, Unemployment, Revenue, Economic Development, or Education, please reach out and provide as much information as possible about your request. I will work to get you the answers you need.
Please pray for me and other legislators as we make decisions affecting all Mississippians. Contact me at 601-359-3343, jsteverson@house.ms.gov, or message me on Twitter and Facebook if I can help you or if you have a question/comment concerning any legislation. I thank you for allowing me the honor to represent you in the Mississippi House of Representatives.
Jody Steverson (R-Ripley) is State Representative for House District 4, representing Tippah and Alcorn counties. Representative Steverson serves as Vice Chairman of Ways & Means, Chairman of the Transportation Sub-Committee on Railroads, and a member of the Judiciary B, Insurance, Universities & Colleges, Local & Private and Municipalities committees for the 2020-2023 term.
