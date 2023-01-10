On January 3, 2023, the Mississippi State Legislature began the fourth and final session in its four-year term. Though it is early in the session, there were three resolutions taken up on the House floor. These resolutions honored Mississippians who have made a positive impact on their communities.
On Wednesday, the Capitol was visited by Chapel Hart, the country music trio originally from Poplarville. House Resolution 2 honors the singing group for their many accomplishments and positive representation of Mississippi. After being recognized in the House and Senate, the members of Chapel Hart, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and first cousin Trea Swindle, performed several songs for legislators, staffers and visitors in the Capitol rotunda. Chapel Hart first made waves in 2022 for receiving a “Group Golden Buzzer” during their audition on America’s Got Talent. The group has since performed at the Grand Ole Opry and is about to embark on a sixty-show nationwide tour.
House Resolution 1 congratulates the Jackson Preparatory School Varsity Baseball team on their fifth-consecutive 6A MAIS State Championship. The players and coaches were recognized in the gallery on Wednesday morning.
Also on Wednesday, the House recognized Reverend Dr. Lisa Allen-McLaurin with House Resolution 3. Reverend Dr. Allen-McLaurin has recently been named the music scholar-in-residence and interim choral director at the American Church in Paris, France. The Jackson native is an Emmy and Webby award-winning pastor who serves as the Coordinator of Practical Ministries for the Sixth Episcopal District of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church as well as other roles at the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta.
The House has added members to its roster since the 2022 Legislative Session as the result of special elections. Jeffery Hulum, III (D – Gulfport) is the new representative for District 119 replacing Representative Sonya Williams-Barnes who resigned in March 2022. Andy Boyd (R – Columbus) fills the District 37 seat following the passing of Representative Lynn Wright in June. There are still two vacancies in the House (Districts 23 and 72), which will be filled after special elections in the coming weeks.
Wednesday, January 11, is the deadline to request legislation, and Monday, January 16, is the deadline for filing general bills. More than 300 House bills have already been filed and referred to committees.
Please pray for me and other legislators as we make decisions affecting all Mississippians. Contact me at 601-359-3343, jsteverson@house.ms.gov, or message me on Twitter and Facebook if I can help you or if you have a question/comment concerning any legislation. I thank you for allowing me the honor to represent you in the Mississippi House of Representatives.
Jody Steverson (R-Ripley) is State Representative for House District 4, representing Tippah and Alcorn counties. Representative Steverson serves as Vice Chairman of Ways & Means, Chairman of the Transportation Sub-Committee on Railroads, and a member of the Judiciary B, Insurance, Universities & Colleges, Local & Private and Municipalities committees for the 2020-2023 term.
