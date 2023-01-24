The Mississippi House of Representatives completed the third week of the 2023 session. Most work last week happened in Committees as the deadline for introducing general bills and constitutional amendments was January 16. I enjoyed having members of the Pine Grove FFA at the State Capitol last week. I look forward to more visits this session from constituents back home.
There were several bills debated on the House floor. The Regulate Experimental Adolescent Procedures (REAP) Act (House Bill 1125) would regulate transgender procedures and surgeries on children under 18. This bill would prevent children from making permanent decisions. After lengthy debate, the bill passed by a vote of 78-28 and has been sent to the Senate for consideration. I voted in support of the bill.
Other bills discussed this week include a bill that would exclude fentanyl testing materials from definition of “paraphernalia” under controlled substances (HB 722); a bill that would decrease the minimum number of years of law enforcement experience required to be a conservation officer (HB 516); a bill that would authorize the Department of Finance and Administration to purchase the old First Christian Church building in the Capitol Complex Improvement District (HB 423); and a bill that would designate the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Central Office as the Sam G. Polles State Office Building (HB 366).
Next week, committees will meet even more frequently as the Legislature approaches the next deadline. After Tuesday, Jan. 31, no additional bills will be added to the House calendar for consideration, and members will meet in session for longer periods to discuss the bills that have made it out of committees.
As always, the needs of my constituents are my top priority. If you have issues or requests related to state agencies such as Corrections, Rehabilitation, Medicaid, Veterans Affairs, Human Services/Child Protection Services, Unemployment, Revenue, Economic Development, or Education, please reach out and provide as much information as possible about your request. I will work to get you the answers you need.
Please pray for me and other legislators as we make decisions affecting all Mississippians. Contact me at 601-359-3343, jsteverson@house.ms.gov, or message me on Twitter and Facebook if I can help you or if you have a question/comment concerning any legislation. I thank you for allowing me the honor to represent you in the Mississippi House of Representatives.
Jody Steverson (R-Ripley) is State Representative for House District 4, representing Tippah and Alcorn counties. Representative Steverson serves as Vice Chairman of Ways & Means, Chairman of the Transportation Sub-Committee on Railroads, and a member of the Judiciary B, Insurance, Universities & Colleges, Local & Private and Municipalities committees for the 2020-2023 term.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&