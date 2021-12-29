2020 was a year to forget, to say the very least. I don't have to go into detail as to all of the commotion, calamities, and apparently cursed days that seemed common in 2020, we were all there, although I remember personally my patience for 2020 running out whenever "murder hornets" became a thing.
Going into 2021, it felt like everyone was a combination of exhausted from the previous years' trials and tribulations, glad that 2020 was over, and cautiously optimistic about the new year. And as the year progressed, we saw a relative return to normalcy after the craziness of 2020. Packed stadiums (including a particular stadium in Atlanta where the Braves won a World Series. Was not there myself but you can bet your bottom dollar I was chopping along), lifted restrictions, and continued development in our neck of the woods.
2021 wasn't all perfect however. Labor issues, inflation, COVID variants, you name it, we still had our fair share of problems. But we ultimately made it to the finish line, and compared to where we were this time last year, I would argue we've learned how to handle the hard times, and make ourselves better through it.
2020 brought a lot of us to our breaking point. Like a kid that coasts through high school with straight A's that didn't have to study, then gets hit with their first college course, we had to learn how to struggle. 2021 was the year where a lot of us, regardless of age, truly grew up. We made it through the struggle, and now we know we can handle anything life throws at us.
Maybe reaching for the moon in 2022 isn't so crazy after all. At the very least, if we go for it and miss, we'll land among some pretty stars.