Just as quickly as it started, it has come to an end.
When a lot of you read this week's Southern Sentinel on Wednesday, February 2, it will be my final day with the Southern Sentinel. I know this is somewhat sudden, feels like I have not been a newspaper guy all that long, but a year and a half can fly by pretty quickly.
To cut right to the chase, I am leaving this position to go back into the mental health profession. Don't get me wrong, I have absolutely loved my time here at the Sentinel, and would not trade in my time here for anything. But more and more I have felt called to return to what I originally studied in school, and what my first goal in my adult life was: to help those that could achieve tremendous things in life, if only they had someone to talk to. To help those who have just the slightest hangup in their mental state that is preventing them from greatness. To help those with wounds and scars that aren't visible with an x-ray or a CT scan.
But before I leave, I want to say thank you to a few folks who have helped along the way. To Tim Watson, thank you for giving me this opportunity, and thank you for putting me in a position to succeed. It would have been easy for us to give up in the face of adversity, but we overcame it. To Jessica Deaton, thank you for being a shoulder to lean on and for listening. You keep that machine called the office going. To Tina Campbell Meadows, thank you for giving me the confidence to keep writing, for helping me along the way when there was a mistake I made, and for showing me the way in this new world called journalism. To Dillon Barnes, thank you for giving me direction when I first started out, and for giving me reassurance I wasn't completely screwing your old gig up. Glad to know I'm not the only sports nerd around here. To Sam Hall and the rest of the folks at the Daily Journal, thank you for all of your support, and for allowing me to give this the old college try. To Lauren Gay, thank you for all of your help supporting me in this new role, and for backing me up when I needed it.
To anyone that has read a story or a column from me, and has given me either congrats or criticism, thank you both equally. You made me better for it in the end.
I'd rather not end my time on a sappy note, so before I go, I got just a few things I'd like to get off my chest.
Number one, no matter the sport, if your or your kids' teams is getting the crap beaten out of them by 30 or 40 points, it ain't the referees fault, I promise. That ref doesn't have a problem with your particular school, it just ain't yall's night that night. Let it go.
Number two, if you see me walking out of Dodge's in my pj's with a two-liter of Mountain Dew, a box of chicken, and a head of hair that looks like Alfalfa, don't judge.
Number three, don't run a quarterback draw with fourteen seconds left when you're down six points in a playoff game.
And number four, the only thing in life that's for sure, is nothing is for sure.
Thank you and God Bless.