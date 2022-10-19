Gas prices are rising again, and President Biden’s green agenda is to blame. From his first day in office, the president has made war on U.S. energy production, making it harder to extract, refine and move oil and gas across the country. Predictably, this has caused repeated price increases at the pump, with gas prices in Mississippi hitting a record $4.50 per gallon in June.

Newsletters

ROGER WICKER is a U.S. Senator from Mississippi. Readers can contact him at 330 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38803 or call (662) 844-5010.

Tags

Recommended for you