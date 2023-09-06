By the time this column of mine comes out, the Mississippi State football season will have kicked off to a chorus of cheers and cowbells, and a (hopeful) MSU victory will be a highlight of a nice Labor Day weekend.
Regardless of where your loyalties lie team-wise, I think all sports fans can agree that an afternoon watching football with a cold drink and some takeout food is an afternoon well spent, regardless of the outcome of the game. “A bad day of fishing is better than a good day at work,” comes to mind. Which is funny because on the rare occasion I do any fishing, it’s normally a pretty bad day (or a good day if you’re a fish or a bait salesman).
But those bad days for me are awesome days for others in my family, some of whom are going camping over the Labor Day weekend and are sure to kick some bass while they’re out on the lake. Camping’s another one of those things that’s an awesome experience for other folks, but for me normally results in a bad day (or a good day if you’re a mosquito or a bug spray salesman).
What one person finds happiness and enjoyment in may not equate 100% to someone else, but I feel that it’s important to not take away or diminish someone’s happiness just because of your own personal lack of understanding of whatever that thing is. Life can be hard sometimes, and finding something that gives you enjoyment and happiness and helps make bad days not so bad shouldn’t be spoiled by someone (unless that thing is skydiving or high-speed unicycling or something. The person trying to keep you from doing that is just trying to keep you out of the hospital. And a day at the hospital is normally a bad day. Or a good day if you’re a wheelchair salesman).
The point I’m trying to make is, that when someone has found something that gives them a little bit of peace in life, it pays off just to let sleeping dogs lie sometimes.
