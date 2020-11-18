Dear Editor,
Regarding Leesha Faulkner’s fine article in the Tupelo Journal of November 6, 2020.
I hope that Leesha Faulkner will continue writing more articles on the Chickasaw because I daresay that in God’s eyes they were the most important tribe in the three Americas. They were nothing like the peaceful “grandfather Indians” I grew up supposing them to be (just Google these guys one day soon, I dare ya). When they seceded from the Choctaws the latter at first threatened them with violence but then wisely relented in favor of cursing them with the epithet Chickasaw which translates as “Rebel.”
In 1541 these rebel forbearers of ours kicked DeSoto’s Conquistadores out of our Mississippi River valley (Cortez and DeSoto started out with 600 Spaniards each, both armies of whom were battle hardened by eight centuries of combatting Muslims back in Spain but note that with his 600, Cortez conquered an empire of millions of Aztecs). Two hundred years later the French invaded the same River Valley that DeSoto’s troops had failed to conquer. The vastly outnumbered Chickasaw along with a score of English traders were successful in defending our same Valley from wave after wave of Bienville’s imperial armies composed of French, Choctaw, Swiss, African, Iroquois, Arkansas, Miami, and Illinois troops among other world-class French allies (note also that during the War of Northern Aggression the Chickasaw were no longer here to defend their old homeland from blue-clad conquerors . . . a void which spelled certain defeat for the Confederacy for, as Don Carlos Buell had predicted: the power controlling the Valley is the power controlling the Continent).
But all those amazing Chickasaw victories of the past did serve to give North America’s tardy, timid, trepidatious Protestant settlers time, space and breath enough to endow us with our present forms of grass-roots-based ecclesiology. Though eroding quickly nowadays, our bottom-up congregational forms of church government are still there to “try” to remind us undeserving heirs of the Protestant Reformation of our taken-for-granted right to start a church, to secede from a church, to vote on church budgets, to vote on building programs and also of our freedom to elect our own preachers, elders, deacons, teachers, etc.
Protestantism also reminds us of our freedom to coin beautiful neologisms such as President Trump’s irreplaceable “trepidatious” and to vote for or against our own secular leaders from the President on down . . . lest we wind up a prey to the same tyrannies as those perpetrated by top-down media-controlled governments like those foisted on non-Protestant countries such as Venezuela and Haiti.
Vive les Chickasaw! Que vivan siempre esos guerreros inconquistables!