Although litter is down 54% over the past decade, there are still 50 billion pieces of litter on the ground, according to the Keep America Beautiful 2020 National Litter Study. Litter is significant here in Tippah County, but solvable. If everyone in America picked up just 152 pieces of litter at the same time, our nation would be litter-free. Though this may seem discouraging, it’s also helpful. If we all picked up our 152 pieces, our landscape would be gorgeous.
Keep Mississippi Beautiful is part of the Keep America Beautiful network, which includes 40-plus local affiliates in Mississippi. Keep Mississippi Beautiful is working to inspire and educate Mississippians to take action every day to impact, improve, and beautify their community environment. Ripley Main Street Association has recently created a committee working toward getting The City of Ripley to become an affiliate member.
So, we challenge you to do your part this weekend and pick up your 152 pieces of litter!
Keep Mississippi Beautiful encourages Mississippians to be good stewards. Here are a few tips:
• Carry and use a car litterbag. When these are full, empty them into a trash and/or recycling receptacle.
• Use a car or portable ashtray to dispose of cigarette butts and lighting material.
• Do not throw any litter out of vehicle windows.
• Once litter is on the ground, it attracts more litter. A clean community discourages littering and improves the community’s appearance and quality of life of its citizens.
Individual action = collective impact. Join the Keep America Beautiful challenge to create a litter-free country. Simply pick up 152 pieces of litter from your neighborhood, local park, or beach. If every American joins the challenge at the same time, there will be no more litter on the ground unless someone littered again. Keeping Mississippi beautiful begins with you.