Our call to worship on Dec. 6 was “O Come All You Faithful.” Special music from the Mathis Family was “Leave It There.” Bro Terry Wilburn then shared the following verse from Isaiah 9. “For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given; and the government will be upon His shoulder: And His name will be called; Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” Isaiah 9:6.
Then Bro. Terry sang, “More Than Wonderful.” Bro. Don’s message, “Housing the Fullness of God,” came from Colossians 1.
“For this reason we also, since the day we heard it, do not cease to pray for you and to ask that you may be filled with the knowledge of His will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding; that you may walk worthy of the Lord, fully pleasing Him, being fruitful in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of God; strengthened with all might, according to His glorious power, for all patience and long-suffering with joy; giving thanks to the Father who has qualified us to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in the light. He has delivered us from the power of darkness and conveyed us into the kingdom of the Son of His love, in whom we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins. He is the image of the invisible God, the first-born overall creation. For by Him all things were created that are in heaven and that are on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or principalities or powers. All things were created through Him and for Him. And He is before all things, and in Him all things consist. And He is the head of the body, the church, who is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead, that in all things He may have the preeminence. For it pleased the Father that in Him all the fullness should dwell, and by Him to reconcile all things to Himself, by Him, whether things or earth or things in heaven, having made peace through the blood of His cross.” Colossians 1:9-20.
The Father was well-pleased. Another translation is “resolved” “all fullness was resolved to live in Jesus.” All of God lived in Jesus and God was pleased for it to be so. Everything that is God is in Jesus. Why? Because He understood that for redemption to happen all the fullness (all of God) had to be in that being. Jesus is the image of the invisible God. Jesus is the God of what we cannot see. God made Himself visible to us in a human form. The Son cannot do anything without doing what God does. God showed Jesus everything the Father does.
“Then Jesus answered and said to them, ‘Most assuredly, I say to you, the Son can do nothing of Himself, but what He sees the Father do, for whatever He does, the Son also does in like manner. For the Father loves the Son and shows Him all things that He Himself does; and He will show Him greater works than these, that you may marvel. For as the Father raises the dead and gives life to them, even so the Son gives life to whom He will.’” John 5:19-21.
Jesus is the exact representation of God. Jesus came to us to show what God was like, in everything He did. In His death and His resurrection. Everything He did. Jesus is God in human flesh. The first-born of all creation. For by Jesus all things were created, through Him and by Him. He was the creator. God created – Jesus created. Everything.
But why? “that in all thing He may have preeminence.” Jesus proceeds, starts, heads, connects, and supports the body, the church. The Christmas season is a reminder that in Jesus all the fullness of God lives.
Sunday School is meeting as follows: The adult men’s class is meeting in the Family Life Center, an adult women’s class is meeting in the sanctuary, and two children’s classes are meeting in the Fellow-ship Hall.
Sunday School will be held at 10 a.m. Worship services will follow at 11 a.m. in the Family Life Center. Wednesday night Bible Study and Wednesday night children’s class is being held in the Family Life Center. Both of these are at 7 p.m.
We look forward to seeing everyone back soon. Masks and social distancing are still encouraged to keep everyone safe.
The Wednesday Night Children’s classes have been temporarily suspended.
In the month of December, we are collecting for the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study are still available on our Facebook page. Also, if you have not already seen Bro. Don’s blog, please check it out at cellarchatter.wordpress.com.
If you are looking for a church home, we would be honored to have you visit us. We are here to serve our community and would consider it a privilege to help in any way we can.
God bless you all. Stay safe; stay healthy. Stay home when you can, wear your mask when you are out and observe social distancing rules. Pray for those making decisions for the health and welfare of everyone. We need to pull together if we are to have hope of returning to a somewhat normal way of life.