On Nov. 8 we dedicated 22 shoe boxes to be sent to Samaritan’s Purse for distribution.
Bro. Terry Wilburn led the congregation in our call to worship “Footsteps of Jesus” accompanied by Elizabeth Dollar on piano. The Mathis Family shared heartfelt selections “Oh There’s Nothing Better Than You” and “Come Unto Me.” Bro Don’s message this week, “Restored Because Dependent” was taken from Psalm 80.
Restoration is returning of something to its former condition.
“Give ear, O Shepherd of Israel, You who lead Joseph like a flock; You who dwell between the cherubim, shine forth! Before Ephraium, Benjamin, and Manasseh, stir up Your strength, and come and save us! Restore us, O God; cause Your face to shine and we shall be saved!” Psalm 80: 1-3.
Restoration is dependent on the recognition of God’s leadership. It is vital that we understand that God is shepherding and listening, shining and stirring His strength. Even today we need to understand that God is in control, always.
“O LORD God of hosts, how long will You be angry against the prayer of Your people? You have fed then the bread of tears and given them tears to drink in great measure. You have made us a strife to our neighbors, and our enemies laugh among themselves. Restore us, O God of hosts; cause Your face to shine, and we shall be saved!” Psalm 80: 4-7.
The psalmist believed that God was not listening to their prayers because He was angry with them. And God was angry, but He still listens and answers in His own timing and sometimes we do not get the answer we want. He still listens to His people’s prayer today. We are a sinful people and I’m sure God is not happy with how things are going down here. But He still answers our prayers in His time, not ours. Sometimes the answer is NO.
Restoration is dependent on the recognition that God will judge evil. Understanding how God deals with evil is key to restoration. Sometimes God allows evil to temporarily prevail even though His people pray. The laughs and derision of evil people are temporary. God will judge. They have gotten away with nothing.
“You have brought a vine out of Egypt; You have cast out the nations and planted it. You prepared room for it, and caused it to take deep root, and it filled the land. The hills were covered with its boughs. She sent out her boughs to the Sea, and her branches to the River.” Psalm 80: 4-7.
Restoration is dependent on the recognition of God’s hand in forming the nation. Nations will exist because God plants, roots, and grows them. Leaders of nations are empowered and enthroned by God’s hand.
“Why have You broken down on her hedges, so that all who pass by the way pluck her fruit? The boar out of the woods uproots it, and the wild beast of the field devours it. Return, we beseech You, O God of hosts; look down from heaven and see and visit this vine and the vineyard which You right hand has planted and the branch that You made strong for Yourself. It is burned with fire; it is cut down; they perish at the rebuke of Your countenance. Let Your hand be upon the man of your right hand, upon the son of man whom You made strong for yourself. Then we will You face to shine and we shall be saved!” Psalm 80: 12-19.
Restoration is dependent on the recognition of our need for God. Return and revisit this wilting, burnt, cut down vine. Put Your hand on the one You strengthen. We will not turn back from you. Revive us and we will call Your name.
O, Lord restore us, shine on us. Save us!
Sunday School is meeting as follows: The adult men’s class is meeting in the Family Life Center, an adult women’s class is meeting in the sanctuary, and two children’s classes are meeting in the Fellow-ship Hall.
Sunday School will be held at 10 a.m. Worship services will follow at 11 a.m. in the Family Life Center. Wednesday night Bible Study and Wednesday night children’s class is being held in the Family Life Center. Both of these are at 7 p.m.
We are very excited to be resuming our worship schedule and look forward to seeing everyone back soon. Masks and social distancing are still encouraged to keep everyone safe.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study are still available on our Facebook page. Also, if you have not already seen Bro. Don’s blog, please check it out at cellarchatter.wordpress.com.
Pray for peace. Pray for perspective. Pray for patience. Pray for wisdom and direction. Remember the sick and brokenhearted and those who have lost love ones. We can all get through these times together, by loving one another and always being kind. If you are looking for a church home, we would be honored to have you visit us. We are here to serve our community and would consider it a privilege to help in any way we can.
God bless you all. Stay safe; stay healthy. Stay home when you can, wear your mask when you are out and observe social distancing rules. Pray for those making decisions for the health and welfare of everyone. We need to pull together if we are to have hope of returning to a somewhat normal way of life. Special prayers for our country are badly needed. We need healing in our land that only God can give.