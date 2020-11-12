November 1st service began with the call to worship, “In the Sweet By and By”. The Mathis Family then provided special music: “Just Over in the Glory Land” and “Till the Storm Passes By”. Bro. Don’s message this morning came from Jerimiah 17.
“’The sin of Judah is written with a pin of iron; with the point of a diamond it is engraved on the tablet of their heart, and on the horns of your altars, their altars and their wooden images by the green trees on the high hills. O, My mountain in the field, I will give as plunder your wealth, all your treasures, and your high places of sin within all your borders. And you even yourself, shall let go of your heritage which I gave you, and I will cause you to serve your enemies, in the land which you do not now, for your have kindled a fire in My anger which shall burn forever.’ Thus, says the LORD: ‘Cursed is the man who trusts in man, and makes flesh his strength, whose heart departs from the LORD. For she shall be like a shrub in the desert, and shall not see when good comes, but shall inhabit the parched places in the wilderness, in a salt land which is not inhabited: ‘Blessed is the man who trusts in the LORD, and whose hope is the LORD. For he shall be like a tree planted by the waters, which spreads out its roots by the river; and will not be anxious in the year of drought, not will cease form yielding fruit. The heart is deceitful, above all things; and desperately wicked; who can know it? I, the LORD, search the heart, I test the mind, even to give every man according to his ways, according to the fruit of his doing.’” Jerimiah 17:1-10
Question number 1. What is written on the tablet of your heart? We like our sin. We return to it time and again. We don’t want to turn from it. Ever though God has told us He will forgive it. We enjoy our sin and make excuses for it.
Question number 2. Where is your heart leading you to go? There are things we pursue more often than we pursue God’s will. It may be a career, education, even time with family and friends. Yes, if we are putting these things before our walk with God and what He wants us to do, then these things become sin.
Question number 3/ What is your heart really like? This passage teaches us that the heart is deceitful and desperate. Society tells us that our hearts are fine. We are not really committing any sins. But it is a lie. In truth, your heart is desperately wicked. We cannot fix this no matter what we do and if we put are trusts in ourselves to fix our hearts, we fail. The desperation of our hearts tells us to whatever is necessary to fix our lives. This desperation encourages us to act like wild animals backed into a corner. You do not know how your respond to this desperation until you are in it. The heart desires the wickedness. It wants us to sin to feed it continually.
We worship everything except the One who created us, carried us and delivered us. He is the one we must follow and when we do, He has promised us life. I know I have sin written on my heart I have been led to sin by a desperately wicked heart. I need God, I need to pursue my relationship with Him.
What is your heart writing on the walls of your heart? Where is your heart leading you? What is your heart really like?
At this time in our world we are all going to have to reevaluate our walk with God. And always remember God’s promise.
“’if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.’”
Our land is sick and in dire need of healing. It is dependent on each and every Christian to examine him or herself, (lead by example), and bring ourselves by to God. I have hope in my heart that others will follow and there will be a great revival in our country like no one has ever seen.
Sunday School is meeting as follows: The adult men’s class is meeting in the Family Life Center, Fellowship hall. Sunday School will be held at 10 am. Worship services will follow at 11 am in the Family Life Center. Wednesday night Bible Study has also resumed on Wednesday night in the Sanctuary and Wednesday night children’s class is being held in the Family Life Center. Both of these are at 7 pm. We are very excited to be resuming our worship schedule and look forward to seeing everyone back soon. Masks and social distancing are still encouraged to keep everyone safe.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study are still available on our Facebook page. Also, if you have not already seen Bro. Don’s blog, please check it out at https//cellarchatter.wordpress.com.
Pray for peace. Pray for perspective. Pray for patience. Pray for wisdom and direction. Remember the sick and brokenhearted and those who have lost love ones. We can all get through these times together, by loving one another and always being kind. If you are looking for a church home, we would be honored to have you visit us. We are here to serve our community and would consider it a privilege to help in any way we can.
God bless you all. Stay safe; stay healthy. Stay home when you can, wear your mask when you are out and observe social distancing rules. Pray for those making decisions for the health and welfare of everyone. We need to pull together if we are to have hope of returning to a somewhat normal way of life. Special prayers for our country are badly needed. We need healing in our land that only God can give.