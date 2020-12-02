I hope that everyone had a happy and healthy Thanksgiving.
Our service at Oakland Baptist Church on Nov. 22 began with our call to worship, “Thank You Lord” and then “Count Your Blessings” all from the congregation, led by Bro. Terry Wilburn with Elizabeth Dollar on the piano. The Mathis Family then glorified the Lord with, “He Whispers Sweet Peace To Me” and “I Want to Stroll Over Heaven with You.” Bro. Don’s message came from Colossians 2.
“As you therefore have received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him, rooted and built up in Him and established in the faith, as you have been taught, abounding in it with thanksgiving.” Colossians 2:6-7.
In the Old Testament we are told about the length of lives of the earliest people on God’s creation. Adam lived 950 years before he died; Methuselah, 960. But there is one man written about, Enoch who lived only 365 years,(an incredibly long life to us). The most remembered thing about Enoch is that he walked with God. It does not say that he died, but instead he was taken by God.
Enoch walked with God. Colossians 2:6 tells us in the manner in which you received Him (Jesus), walk in Him. Verse 7 expounds on this idea. Rooted and built up in Jesus Christ, established in faith, and abounding in faith with thanksgiving.
Rooted – having your roots sunk down in Him, your roots are intertwined with His, making it difficult or even impossible to separate you from Him. Trials and tribulations of this world cannot kill our connection with God when we are rooted in Him. Built-up – There is construction in progress. As a new building is being built, you cannot always see the progress, until the building is built-up with walls and stories. Built-up in Jesus Christ means He is doing a work in you. People may not understand the changes in you, but God knows. He is the Architect. God’s design is meant to glorify Him and eventually the building takes shape. Established in faith – The foundation has solidified in Him. When we begin our walk with Jesus, we are a bit wobbly. But eventually God’s truth settles in us. That truth becomes our foundation and we know we will not sink. Abounding in the faith- This is a point we reach in our walk where our lives reflect our roots, our construction and our faith and we are immersed in our faith in Him. And we are thankful for the experience.
I hope that everyone had a happy and healthy Thanksgiving. We are now in the home stretch for Christmas and then the New Year. Everyone will be making their arrangements for the Christmas celebration. It is my prayer that everyone has plenty to eat and friends and family to make the holiday a happy one. I pray for comfort and peace for those who are alone and/or have lost love ones.
Soon we will be looking to the New Year. May 2021 be less traumatizing than 2020 was. This year has been hard for everyone in one way or another. The pandemic, social unrest, political unrest, and just differences in opinions have disrupted whatever peace we once had. The hate being created in our country is tearing us apart. One easy thing you can do is simply: Be kind. It doesn’t cost a thing. No one has to win the argument; in fact, no one does when it ends with hate in your heart. Perhaps an idea for New Year’s resolutions is to be a better person, a better Christian. Be kinder to our fellow man. Search out ways to help our fellowman, not tear them down. Work on that walk in Jesus; study Him and strive to be more like Him every day. Spend more time reading God’s word, praying. Love your neighbor. Don’t judge; forgive.
“My brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing. If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all liberally and without reproach, and it will be given to him. But let him ask in faith, with no doubting for he who doubts is like a wave of the sea driven and tossed by the wind. For let not that man suppose that he will receive anything from the Lord; he is a double minded man unstable in all his ways.” James 1:2-8.
God will give you the wisdom and strength and patience you need. All you have to do is ask and believe that He will do it.
Sunday School is meeting as follows: The adult men’s class is meeting in the Family Life Center, an adult women’s class is meeting in the sanctuary, and two children’s classes are meeting in the Fellowship Hall.
Sunday School will be held at 10 a.m. Worship services will follow at 11 a.m. in the Family Life Center. Wednesday night Bible Study and Wednesday night children’s class is being held in the Family Life Center. Both of these are at 7 p.m.
We look forward to seeing everyone back soon. Masks and social distancing are still encouraged to keep everyone safe.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study are still available on our Facebook page. Also, if you have not already seen Bro. Don’s blog, please check it out at cellarchatter.wordpress.com.
If you are looking for a church home, we would be honored to have you visit us. We are here to serve our community and would consider it a privilege to help in any way we can.
God bless you all. Stay safe; stay healthy. Stay home when you can, wear your mask when you are out and observe social distancing rules. Pray for those making decisions for the health and welfare of everyone. We need to pull together if we are to have hope of returning to a somewhat normal way of life.