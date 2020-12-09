Sunday, Nov. 29 was a cloudy, rainy day. It appears our Indian summer has ended. Cooler temperatures have moved in. We even had a little snow on Monday. But living in Northeast Mississippi means the weather can change at the drop of a hat. Along with the dreary weather, our hearts were heavy as one of our own would be laid to rest on Sunday afternoon. Please keep the family and friends of Mark Lothenore in your prayers.
Our call to worship going into the Christmas season was, “What Child Is This?” Special music from the Mathis family was “How Beautiful Heaven Must Be” and “He’ll Make A Way.” Bro. Don’s message came from Luke 22, and was called “A New Look at Who is the Greatest Through the Lens of the Lord’s Supper.”
“When the hour had come, He sat down, and the twelve apostles with Him. Then He said to them, ‘With fervent desire I have desired to eat this Passover with you before I suffer, For I say to you, I will no longer eat of it until it is fulfilled in the kingdom of God.’ Then He took the cup, and gave thanks, and said, ‘Take this and divide it among yourselves, for I say to you, I will not drink of the fruit of the vine until the kingdom of God comes. And He took bread, gave thanks and broke it, and give it to them, saying, ‘This cup is the new covenant in My blood which is shed for you. But behold, the hand of My betrayer is with Me on the table. And truly the Son of Man goes as it has been determined, but woe to that man by whom He is betrayed?’ Then they began to question among themselves, which of them it was who would do this thing.
“Now there was also a dispute among them, as to which of them should be considered the greatest. And He said to them, ‘The kings of the Gentiles exercise lordship over them, and those who exercise authority over them are called ‘benefactors’. But not so among you; on the contrary, he who is greatest among you, let him be as the younger, and he who governs as he who serves. For who is greatest he who sits at the table, or he who serves? Is it not he who sits at the table? Yet I am among you as the One who serves.’” Luke 22:14-27.
In this passage, Jesus not only partakes of the Passover explaining that He is truly the sustenance of that meal, but that one of those attending would betray Him. And the argument began. First with looking at themselves in fear that they, themselves would be the betrayer. Then each comes to the opinion that it could not be he. Now they are pointing fingers at one another. That gives way to them patting themselves on the back and bragging about who is the greatest among them.
At this point Jesus reveals to them who is actually the greatest. Is it the person who is served or the one who is serving? The greatest is the one with a servant’s heart. Jesus explains that the king at the table is not greatest; but he who serves. It’s all about serving other people. When you assert your greatness; you have lost it.
Sunday School is meeting as follows: The adult men’s class is meeting in the Family Life Center, an adult women’s class is meeting in the sanctuary, and two children’s classes are meeting in the Fellow-ship Hall.
Sunday School will be held at 10 a.m. Worship services will follow at 11 a.m. in the Family Life Center. Wednesday night Bible Study and Wednesday night children’s class is being held in the Family Life Center. Both of these are at 7 p.m.
We look forward to seeing everyone back soon. Masks and social distancing are still encouraged to keep everyone safe.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. Recordings of the worship service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study are still available on our Facebook page. Also, if you have not already seen Bro. Don’s blog, please check it out at https//cellarchatter.wordpress.com.
If you are looking for a church home, we would be honored to have you visit us. We are here to serve our community and would consider it a privilege to help in any way we can.
God bless you all. Stay safe; stay healthy. Stay home when you can, wear your mask when you are out and observe social distancing rules. Pray for those making decisions for the health and welfare of everyone. We need to pull together if we are to have hope of returning to a somewhat normal way of life.