The first day of school was yesterday for North Tippah Schools, as well as for South Tippah students. Benton County students return to the classroom begin on Monday, Aug. 8.
The big yellow school buses may not be the most exciting way to travel to and from school, but they’re the safest, according to the National Research Council, which is an independent research committee.
That’s good news for the youngsters who will ride buses to and from school daily in both districts.
Although most youngsters ride the buses, hundreds of others get to school other ways each day. Some drive, some are driven by others. Those are, statistically speaking, riskier methods of transportation than riding the bus.
The most dangerous way to get to school, according to the NRC: Riding in a vehicle with a teenager behind the wheel.
What about youngsters who walk or ride bicycles to school? For those youngsters, the route to school and back can be littered with potential hazards. To make that route safer, parents can take a walk – or a drive – with their kids to make surer the route they take to school is a safe one.
If it’s not, let the school know.
Bus drivers in both districts are well-trained. Perhaps that’s why no one can recall the last time there was a serious accident in either district involving buses and students, much less a fatality.
Parents and youngsters working together for safety can help insure that safe transport of youngsters to and from school continues.
That history of safety is one record no one wants to break.
