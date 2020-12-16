Greetings everyone and a Merry Christmas to you all.
As Christmas approaches again I have a few thoughts from the scripture I want to share with you concerning the birth of Christ and in particular the visit of the Wise men to see Him who was born a King. I know all of my readers will be familiar with the story as it is given in Matthew 2:1-12 where it says in verse one, “Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judaea in the days of Herod the king, behold, there came wise men from the east to Jerusalem.” Now let’s begin there and see some real Christmas truths.
Their search for the King
Verse 2 says they came asking “Where is he that is born King of the Jews?” That’s a good question and I would pray people are still asking that today. These men were wise men and they were looking for Jesus, they followed the light God gave them. Are you looking for Jesus? Well, if you are, you are wise, and like these wise men, you can find Him too if you will follow the light (the Holy Scriptures) that God gives you.
Their satisfaction with the King
Verse 9,10, says,”The star, which they saw in the east, went before them, till it came and stood over where the young child was, and when they saw the star, they rejoiced with exceeding great joy.” This “joy” tells me of their satisfaction. You have seen the look of joy and satisfaction on the faces of parents, grandparents and friends when a baby is born. Well here was a child that can bring satisfaction to a whole world if they would trust him and receive him as Savior and King.
Their submission to Him
Verse 11 says, ‘They fell down, and worshipped Him. They opened their treasures, and they presented unto him gifts; gold, frankincense, and myrrh.” Kings demand submission, do they not? Yet these “wise men” recognized the Kingship of this child without any demands from him. Now, if the wise men bowed before him when he was just a child how much more should we bow before Him today. He is no longer a babe in a manger. He is the crucified, resurrected and coming again King of Kings and Lord of Lords. Worship him properly this Christmas season.
Merry Christmas from the Barefield family and the Unity Baptist Church!