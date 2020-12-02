Greetings to all today and I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving last week. We have been and need to continue to be as Americans a thankful people. We think of the origins of Thanksgiving as a nation and we go back to the Pilgrims and the Indians in what is traditionally recognized as the first of many thanksgiving celebrations and then President George Washington recognized the need to establish a time when as a nation we give thanks to God for our bountiful blessings. Then I believe it was Abraham Lincoln who established it as a national holiday. So we need to live up to our roots and traditions and continue to Praise God and give him honor and thanksgiving for His goodness to our land.
Isn’t it amazing, actually no its absurd how that some today, especially those of a liberal left-wing socialist agenda want to deny our Christian heritage and traditions. We have had political leaders, and some in high places, yeah some in the highest of places, who say we are not a Christian nation. Well, I will be the first to admit that morally we are not as a nation living up to Christian standards as we ought to that’s for sure. And I’m sure church houses are not filled as they should be on Sundays and I know there seems to be a lot of disrespect for the Lord these days but that doesn’t mean we are to rewrite history as though we were not founded on the Judeo-Christian principles and as though the Bible was a new book to American society. There are some new books being introduced into our religious world in America but the Bible isn’t one of them. It was here before these liberal leftists got here. And by the way, if I may say, it will be here when they are gone.
Let’s give some credit to our founders for laying a good foundation for this nation to build on. If it hadn’t been for that we wouldn’t be here today and that’s for sure. So remember Psalms 100:1,4 which says, “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands. Be thankful unto Him, and bless his name.”