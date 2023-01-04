As 2023 arrives, lawmakers will return to Washington to kick off the 118th Congress, reflecting the new majorities elected by the American people. Although I was disappointed Republicans did not win the Senate, voters did elect a narrow Republican majority in the House, placing important checks on President Biden and his party. Bills passed in the House will now reflect a more conservative agenda, which includes ending inflation, securing our southern border, strengthening our military, and defending our basic freedoms.

