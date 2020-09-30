Do you want to know a secret to beating a cancer diagnosis? Have a supportive partner. A Harvard-led research study found that married people tend to detect the disease earlier and are 20 percent less likely to die from cancer. The study included breast, lung, prostate and colon cancers.
The results of the study make sense. People crave companionship, especially during times of crisis. It helps to have someone there holding your hand when you receive a bout of bad news.
Interestingly, the effects seem more powerful in men than in women. While men don’t tend to outwardly show their emotional struggles, having their spouse’s support strongly affects their outlook on their diagnosis. According to the study, marriage seemed to improve survival rates even more than the quoted benefit of chemotherapy.
Researchers can’t pinpoint why married people with cancer seem more likely to survive, but a number of obvious reasons might have something to do with it.
First of all, married couples serve as a source of accountability to one another. Patients are a lot more likely to undergo screenings and attend doctor appointments if someone is standing behind them making sure they do it. Having accountability also makes sure the patient undergoes their treatments in the way they are supposed to.
It also helps to have someone to lean on for emotional support. A spouse will be right there with the patient at those doctor appointments and will hear information from the doctor that the patient might miss. Spouses also share the burden of cancer, and the patient doesn’t feel like he or she is alone in the fight. Emotional support from a loved one is critical.
Spouses also help cancer patients physically bear the burden of cancer. Treatments have debilitating side effects, and a lot of times patients are unable to adequate take care of themselves while they’re undergoing extensive treatment. It helps to have a spouse there to make sure the patient is fed, medicated and has a way of transportation to and from treatments. The patient doesn’t have to worry about being left alone or having an emergency situation in which he or she can’t handle alone. Someone is there 24/7 to make sure the patient is monitored.
So what about unmarried people? While the study found that married people have benefits that unmarried people don’t have, unmarried people can still fight cancer and survive.
A spouse might not be present, but a close friend, child, parent or loved one can be just as instrumental. These people are willing to stay with a cancer patient or bring a cancer patient into their home while he or she is undergoing treatment. They share the burden and can offer just as much encouragement as a spouse.
This person will go with the cancer patient to doctor appointments and take notes on what the doctor says. He or she will also help the patient make decisions and use good judgment when it comes to treatment options and plans.
No cancer patient, married or not, should have to go through the fight alone. If you know someone who might be alone during this struggle in their life, go to them and offer to be a source of support. By doing so, you might just save their life.
When someone finds out they have cancer, the initial shock will probably prohibit them from being able to listen to the doctor. That’s why a friend or loved one needs to accompany them to the appointment and ensure that all of the information shared is documented.
If you’re going through the battle and you have the support of a spouse or loved one, take the time to thank them for walking down this difficult path with you. Cancer affects more than just the person diagnosed. The whole family on the battlefield.