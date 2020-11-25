This has most definitely been a strange and different year for everyone. We have had to alter and make changes to some of our favorite annual events.
One of our events will still take place on the square this Saturday. We want to encourage everyone to shop local and shop safely this Holiday season. On Nov. 28, we are having our annual Shop Small Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. We have many fun things planned that Saturday! The day will start off with a Turkey Trot sponsored by the Ripley High School Cross Country team at 8:30 a.m. You can stock up on holiday gifts at our pop up shops on the square. Stop by for a carriage ride around town and enjoy crafts with the kids at the museum.
Another great time to get your holiday shopping done is during Sip-N-Shop around town on Saturday, Dec. 5th. Many of the retailers around town will be serving hot cider or hot chocolate while you browse their latest Holiday merchandise.
We are saddened to announce the cancellation of the annual Ripley Christmas parade this year. However, we have been at hard work to keep the downtown festive. Need a place to get your family Christmas card taken? The city purchased a beautiful sparkly sleigh that is placed next to the town Christmas tree in front of the Courthouse. This would be the perfect backdrop for photos.
Civic groups, organizations, and businesses are Decking the Downtown with holiday decor. Take a walk around the square and look at the pretty decked out flower beds. Another pretty site to see is our Blues Alley located behind Stella Boutique. We just finished our first phase of the alley by placing three large murals of Mississippi Hill Country Blues artists on the wall. It is especially pretty at night with the blue lights. We installed a nice gate, a guitar-shaped bench, stepping stones, plants and colorful benches to sit and admire the artwork. It has an outdoor art gallery feel to it and we look forward to adding to the alley in 2021.
We are also excited to be working on the J.C. Nance neighborhood park that is set to be open by the middle of next year. This will be a great addition to our quaint town. Stay tuned for updates!
Even though this has been a crazy year, we hope everyone can come and enjoy the fun things we have planned. The Ripley Main Street board would like to wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving!