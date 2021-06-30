We are so excited to have the Star-Spangled celebration this year! The fun filled event will take place this Friday night starting at 6 p.m. We switched things up a bit this year by changing the location to the grassy area that is to the left of First Monday. There will be plenty of parking for the event and lots of trees for shade. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy music by American Reverb. Be sure to bring an appetite! There will be a wide variety of food and craft vendors set up this year. Some of the yummy choices will be barbeque, tacos, funnel cakes, bacon wrapped hotdogs, tamales, street corn, hamburgers, and much more. There will be plenty of things for kids to enjoy like face paintings, glow sticks and bouncy houses. Fireworks start a little after 9 p.m. and you can tune into 102.3 The Shark to listen to patriotic music as the fireworks light up the sky.
The Star-Spangled Celebration won’t be your only chance to hear great music this summer. The Shark 102.3 features a different musician every Friday night for their Summer Concert Series. You don’t want to miss this fun event! The square will be blocked off so you can have plenty of space to enjoy the music and delicious food. Our next night market will be July 23 during the concert series. Come out to shop, eat and you can even watch a play that night at the Dixie Theater. It’s a great time to socialize, enjoy great food and listen to awesome music.
Do you love baked goods, jams & jellies, fresh produce, and unique handmade goods? Don’t forget about our Main Street Market on the square every Saturday morning from 7 – 11 a.m. There’s always a nice variety of items to choose from. If you are interested in setting up a spot at any of our markets, please contact Elizabeth at the Ripley Mainstreet office at 662-512-0226 or email ripleymainstreet@gmail.com.