This past weekend I attended the Blue Mountain Fire Department’s Farmers Market and Craft Fair. The fire stations and community center were both packed with local artisans selling their wares.
They had jewelry, bath and body works, woodwork, baked goods, dolls, painted canvases and mixed media pieces, candles, pottery and more. It was fun, well-attended craft fair with lots of unique items.
I have often said I would like to see a regular event like this in Ripley. Yes, we already have a huge shopping event every month in First Monday Trade Days. Yes, you can buy handcrafted goods at First Monday along with antiques, t-shirts, tools, livestock, yard sale items.
Yes, Ripley has a Farmers’ Market that artisans are invited to participate in weekly during the harvest season but wouldn’t it be nice if there was a regularly scheduled event dedicated to solely to local artisans.
There are many talented people in Tippah County who are already making and selling a plethora of unique arts and crafts. I have a few friends who are extremely talented wood workers. I know several who make pottery that is adored by the community. Other friends make candles, jewelry, painted canvases and repurposed furniture.
Some local businesses carry products made by these artisans but the majority of these talented people have no local exposure at all. They are selling their crafts on social media. They are selling on Etsy and EBay. They are selling at other venues outside Tippah County. Yet some do not sell their wares at all because they are unsure how to get started.
I would love to participate in a local arts and crafts sale. I make wire and natural art along with mixed media pieces. I’m always creating and would love to be able to attend a hometown event dedicated to arts and crafts.
To have a successful event, it would most likely need to be sponsored by local group or organization to assure that everything is run smoothly. It would need to have an entry fee to pay for advertising and public relations. It would need to be juried to assure quality and variety in the products sold. There would need to be rules and regulations to follow. It would need a great location and would need to occur regularly.
Most importantly, the community would have to support it. Community is the key to everything. If the community does not shop locally, businesses close. The same thing goes for events. If events aren’t attended well by the community, it decreases the chance that the event will be held again.
As attendance and revenue at local events increases maybe it will open up opportunities for creative events for Tippah County artisans.