One of the most important jobs of our government is to provide for the common defense as outlined in the Constitution. Each year, Congress takes up this task by assessing the needs of our military and setting funding levels necessary to keep us safe. This process results in the National Defense Authorization Act, a bill that has been passed annually since 1961.

ROGER WICKER is a U.S. Senator from Mississippi. Readers can contact him at 330 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38803 or call (662) 844-5010.

