Next week, libraries in Benton and Tippah County will join libraries across the country in celebrating National Library Week, a time to remind the public about the contribution libraries, librarians and library workers make to their communities everyday.
The theme for National Library Week (April 3-9, 2022), “Connect with Your Library,” promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building – and that everyone is welcome to use their services.
During the recent pandemic, libraries went above and beyond to adapt to our changing world by expanding their resources and continuing to meet the needs of their users. Whether people visit in person or virtually, libraries offer opportunities for everyone to explore new worlds and become their best selves through access to technology, multimedia content, and educational programs.
Libraries are places where everyone can go to discover the world. People of all ages visit the library for entertainment, self-help or to find information that they need. With free resources like books, magazines, DVDs and computer and Wi-Fi access, libraries help people find new jobs, do better in school, tackle projects and learn new ways to improve their lives.
What makes the library unique is access to trained professionals. Librarians help people find and interpret the information they need to make a difference in their lives. Our libraries also help keep us connected, providing a space for people of all ages to come together, while keeping us connected to events and people around the world.
This year, Tuesday, April 5 is National Library Workers Day. NLWD is a day for library staff, users, administrators and Friends groups to recognize the valuable contributions made by all library workers. Consider sending words of gratitude to your local library workers on social media this year. Or give them a call to let them know you appreciate them.
What can you discover at the library? National Library Week is the perfect time to find out. Join your family, friends and community. Join the circle of knowledge at your library.
