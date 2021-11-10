Sometime after my Mother died, the sad task of removing her more than 90 years of accumulated treasures from the South family home fell squarely on my shoulders. The salty-sweet tears of memory rolled down my cheeks with each effort. Among those things I discovered hidden away in her cedar chest were some ancient family quilts, baby togs worn variously by all three of her offspring, and beautiful never-worn night gowns and pretty bloomers that she had received as gifts through the years... (she always explained “I've got to put them up just in case I need to go to the hospital sometime!”)
Her beloved cedar chest was always buried in a bedroom corner under stacks of freshly cleaned laundry, and … though as pretty as the rustic box was... it never quite called attention to itself. My brother, Terry Vance, Jr., had carefully fashioned the hope chest for her as a student project in Shady Grove High School “shop class” back in the early 1950s. When T.V. crafted the chest, he applied a coat of varnish or shellac to it, which over the passing decades had become dark and dull and cried out for refinishing.
In removing the chest's contents for that task, I found one particular item that has provoked today's offering... the red-and-white striped uniform that Mother had sewn for me when I proudly became a CANDY STRIPER volunteer at the brand new Tippah County Hospital Nursing Home over 50 years ago!
CANDY STRIPER? JUST WHAT IS THAT EXACTLY?
The Candy Stripers, a nationwide hospital volunteer organization, originated as a high-school civics class project in East Orange, New Jersey, in 1944. The pinafore uniforms were sewn by the girls in the class and were made from material provided by the teacher – a red-and-white striped fabric known as “candy stripe.” The East Orange General Hospital became home for their class project. Somehow the idea went 'viral' and medical facilities throughout America clamored for fostering similar projects.
These Candy Striper programs provided a great service to individual patients and the US healthcare system in general. The wheels were greased in the opposite direction as well because of the insatiable curiosity of many high-schoolers who had the desire to learn firsthand about medical career possibilities. (More on that later.)
Candy Stripers' duties varied widely depending upon the sponsoring medical facility. Some young folks worked in the reception or front office, some in medical records, performing simple laboratory tasks, doing music or art therapy with patients, cuddling newborn babies, or simply visiting with patients and attending to some of their personal needs in long term care settings.
MY OWN CANDY STRIPER DAYS
I think I was more thrilled to find this little homemade jumper dress that day than I was when my Mother fashioned it for me. Faded by many washings, the now pink-and-white striped pinafore then transported me into a reverie of memories.
I believe the Tippah Hospital's Candy Striper program was undertaken by the ladies of the hospital auxiliary. I can't be exactly certain of the year, but I was in the 9th or 10th grade in high school when one of their members came to school to recruit volunteers for the project. I already knew that I was very interested in a medical career and realized that this would afford me an opportunity to see for myself if I was really cut out for the job. I quickly and anxiously signed up for this opportunity to gain experience even at the lowest rung of the health professions ladder as a green and unpaid volunteer.
After my last high school class on Friday afternoons I would ride the school bus to the nursing home and change into my uniform for a few hours' stint as a very naive healthcare worker. I quickly latched on to a wonderful married couple who worked this shift each week... Homer and Josephine Waldon. He was an orderly and she was a nurse's aide, two of the kindest, gentlest people I ever knew. They became my very first instructors on the road to finally becoming a doctor. They were the epitome of tenderness and calm with their patients.
I was taken back in time to Josephine showing me how to take a patient's blood pressure, temperature and pulse... how to safely feed a stroke patient her supper... how to assist someone in toileting. Also, in those lessons, Homer would teach me how to avoid getting slapped by particularly demented and unhappy residents, and how to respect each elderly patient's humanity no matter what.
As a know-nothing teenager, I of course made some mistakes along the way as a Candy Striper. One of the most memorable of those was a product of remorse for doing the exact wrong thing for what I thought was a really quite a good reason. Among the nursing home patients, I naturally had some favorites... folks for whom you want to go the extra mile.
Mrs. Ida Jones, the mother of Earl and Felix Jones and Bea Wiggs, was one of those. She had an outrageously quirky humor that led me to spend extra time in her room. Mrs. Jones was a highly emotional and very vocal person who always seemed to be either laughing or crying when she would tell me wild stories about her life history. But, one day we were very tamely discussing food and cooking she lamented... “Lord a mercy, they don't know how to season the food here a'tall, and no matter how hard I beg , they won't give me any onion to eat. Oh, dear Jesus, what I wouldn't give for a big old sweet red onion? Why, I if I had one, I would eat it just like an apple!”
Guess who felt nobly led to provide Mrs. Jones with her dream food, a big old sweet red onion? And guess who landed up in the hospital with a horrific gall bladder attack the following day as a direct result of my ignorance? One Friday while at work, after learning of her food fetish, I had slipped her an onion and she enjoyed it in its entirety that same night... that was, until her digestive tract revolted. Candy Striper malpractice never before revealed , I suppose. It is a story I have not recounted to anyone in this guilt-ridden half century after the “great onion boo-boo.”
MODERN DAY CNA's - THE CERTIFIED NURSING ASSISTANTS
It should come as no surprise that the practice of medicine and nursing has changed so dramatically over the decades that much of it is unrecognizable. Its almost frightening to learn how much of the RN's (Registered Nurse) job has become endlessly mind numbing … forced to spend most of their shift doing documentation and charting on the electronic medical record. I don't think that this is what most RN's signed up for when they entered their 'personal hands on care' profession. And so much of the LPN's ( Licensed Practical Nurse) job has become counting and doling out pills to patients from a robot-like machine. Today's hospitals and long term care facilities are crying desperately for more nurse's aides or as they are now titled CNA's ( Certified Nursing Assistants) on staff and on the job. These are the underpaid and unsung folks in hospitals and nursing homes nationwide that must do the 'dirty jobs' with patients... the necessary deep cleaning (either in the shower or in the bed) of patients who are helpless or resistant to the idea of a bath, shaving, answering toilet calls, helping assist patients to eat pureed mush or other unsavory food, and otherwise, well...you name it... every difficult or malodorous task which no one else on staff has the time, strength or stomach to do. The Covid plague over the recent past has not helped matters in the delivery of patient care. Staffing shortages have become a dire emergency now. One must wonder where the health of healthcare is headed in the future.
Yes, there is a National Doctors' Day at the end of March... Yes, there is an entire month of May devoted to the various nursing professions... but, sadly I do not remember a Nurse's Aide recognition day, although 'Google' says there is one during a week in June. I want to lobby for this to be a more recognized event for Nursing Assistants.
Kudos, encouraging words of appreciation, and higher pay are due to these unsung caregivers. We never seem to appreciate these folks until it is realized how important they are to the medical care of our own ailing family members. And I certainly have learned this and seen this for myself throughout my now over 40 years of experience with healthcare beginning from the ground up.... first as a candy striper, then as a practicing physician , and most recently simply as a family member/caregiver in a hospital setting with my own dear husband, Roger.