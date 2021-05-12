Last week I received a letter from a very dear physician friend of mine, Dr. Joe Johnston of Mount Olive, Mississippi. The note contained a yellowed magazine clipping of a column that I had written many moons ago for the Journal of the Mississippi State Medical Association. Apparently, Dr. Joe had been cleaning out some file cabinets and this was among some salvaged items that he felt he could not toss out.
I had originally formulated an altogether different plan for this month’s Southernism, a rather preachy missive about how knuckleheads who refused to mask up against the past plague year were now also selfishly refusing to take the Covid vaccine! However, I realized that the folks who needed to hear my sermon would not be reading the article so I would simply be wasting ink.
Dr. Joe wrote at the top of the clipping: “This advice is just as good now as it was then!” I tried to remember when I had written the story. I searched for it in my WORD documents from years past. It was not there, meaning that it predates my computer literacy, and had been typed from my hand-written scrawl by my then secretary and longtime buddy, Jane Cowan, probably 30 years ago.
Although the article was geared originally for physician-readers, I’m of the opinion that patient-readers may still glean something from it as well.
Are We Really Communicating?
Since day one of medical school, wise physician-educators have hammered into us that “if you listen to the patient long enough, he will tell you his diagnosis.” The art of listening has truly served us well in the practice of medicine. This aphorism, though immensely helpful in practice, has not eliminated the need for a scan for every organ system, a scope for every orifice, and surgery for every offending body part.
The most common lament I hear these days from my patients who have been referred to a specialist goes something like this... “That doctor you sent me to sure was nice, and he did the scope (scan, surgery) just like you said he would, but Doc, I’m clueless and I’m here today for you to tell me what he found wrong with me and exactly what y’all want me to do about it” ...
If I’m lucky and the specialist’s office staff has been expedient with the dictation, I will find on the patient’s chart a wonderful and enlightening report of their findings. Then, I can proceed to translate back to the patient from “medicalese” into hill-country English what the final diagnosis and treatment plan are.
I don’t mean to imply that patients rebound in this fashion every time, but it does happen a lot. Primary care physicians have no monopoly on effective patient communication. Time constraints cause me to fall short way too often. A recent incident pointed this out to me quite clearly.
My patient was a 60-year-old 5’2” lady who tipped the scales at 330 pounds. We had been battling her very poorly controlled hypertension for months. I had never managed to get her diastolic blood pressure (the bottom number) under 110, even on a supposed low-sodium diet, and a combination of diuretics, an ACE inhibitor, and a calcium-channel blocker medication. With renal insufficiency becoming a real threat I convinced her to allow me to refer her to a Nephrology-Hypertension specialist. Now mind you, at each and every visit I had admonished her to lose some weight, and to diet and exercise, and most particularly to lay off the salt (which she always assured me she was doing.) When she returned to me after seeing the specialist, her blood pressure had come down to 180/95 (still terrible, but not AS terrible) with no real change in her medications.
What did he do that I didn’t do? He had told her and put in writing the following dictum... “You are going to have a stroke if you don’t stop eating bacon, fatback, sausage, country ham, souse meat, baloney, potted meat, weenies, and viennas (pronounced VI-EE-NERS).” She showed me his handwritten note.
The patient expressed mild happiness about her blood pressure reading. She complained bitterly, however, that the doctor I had sent her to was quite simply starving her to death! I learned a pearl of great price that day.
Motivating folks to adhere to a low-saturated fat diet for cholesterol reduction is another daily challenge. I hit upon this little fable that I tell folks when the importance of the diet plan is simply not sinking in. While it is a gross over-simplification of the atherosclerotic process, it never fails to impress. I call it my “burger grease down the drain” talk.
Dr. Getwell to patient: “Okay, just imagine you are frying hamburgers at the stove and they are almost done when the phone rings and who is it but Aunt Flossie. She has called with thirty minutes worth of really good gossip. You turn off the burner because this is too good to pass up (in fact considerably juicier than your burgers). When the topic winds down and you return to the stove, you notice a waxy-white substance floating in the skillet with your burgers. What do you do? Well, you warm them back up and then you have to decide what to do with this skillet of hot grease. Now, I ask you, Mrs. T. are you going to pour that hot grease down your kitchen sink.?”
Mrs. Tallow to Dr. Getwell: “Heck, no, Doc!”
Dr. Getwell: “Why not?”
Mrs. Tallow: “Well, you know, after a while, that grease will build up in my pipes, and I’ll have big troubles, and a big plumbing bill.”
Dr. Getwell: “Right! And that’s exactly what happens to your arteries!”
You can almost see the light bulb flashing on in the air over Mrs. Tallow’s head.
I don’t mean to belabor the point, but the things you say to your patient in the closing minutes of the visit are very often the only things carried home with him. You can err a tad at the beginning of the visit and get back on course fairly easily, but it is hard to get forgiveness if you screw up your finale.
And, never ever leave your patient with the impression that you don’t have time for him. Besides being poor medical practice, it is just downright rude.
Brother Doctors---listen long, think fast, explain well, and you will become, at least in the eyes of your patients, the world’s greatest doctor.