You think you really know somebody. When you have had a good relationship with a person for over forty years ... yes, you think you know them inside and out... know a little about what has made their lives tick over time. Thankfully, our earthly existence continues to be filled with moments of marvelous and amazing revelations. Such was my recent experience with my dear friend and patient, Bobbie Simpson.
It is so poignant to unravel how I learned of the story Bobbie had written about the horrible night when her eleven year old son Kerry went missing and was feared dead.
Bobbie Simpson, I would have to say, should have been the president of any literary fan-club that I might have ever generated over the years of my banging away at the typewriter.
I believe that among her most favorite things I have written over the years were the annual Christmas letters. I have in the past always sent out a synopsis of our “doings” for that year to folks with whom I regularly correspond. When I at times miss a year of sending the 'update', then I soon hear Bobbie's scorching admonition... “Well, just WHERE is my Christmas letter?”
So, when I began this regular column “SOUTHERNISMS” in 2018, she was most thrilled and always let me know what she thought of the writing. She has been my regular patient for several decades and, for that same time period, I have been a devoted customer of her art/frame shop called “The Gallery,” located on Pleasant Hill Road in Benton County. I daresay that there is not a wall in my home where there doesn't hang a photo, painting, or print that Bobbie Simpson didn't work her magic on!
One fine day last year, she came to the clinic for a routine medical visit and also delivered some framing work she had completed for me. And on that day she shared with me a photocopy of a true story she had written long ago ... a story about a terrifying incident that her family had experienced on a cold winter's night in 1959. She did not ask me to do anything in particular with it, and was simply sharing her writing with me. I put it aside on my desk for future reference.
It did not register with me when I initially read this story about her oldest son, Kerry, that he later actually had died by his own hand at age 28. I never knew Kerry at all and I just assumed after reading this story that her eldest son simply lived elsewhere and was a fellow whose path I had never crossed.
First, A Little Background on Our Bobbie
Bobbie Farrow Simpson was born on August 3, 1925, to Robert Lee Farrow and Ophelia Graves Farrow. Her mother, who lived to be 101, was known in our Gravestown community as 'Fairy'.
Bobbie was married to that handsome sweet-heart Billy Reese Simpson in 1943. After serving in the Navy in World War II, Billy Reese was a well contractor and served as a Bible teacher and deacon at Beech Hill Church of Christ for 43 years. They made their life-long home in what is known as the Yellow Rabbit Bottom of eastern Benton County. Along with their oldest son, Kerry, the couple reared two other young men, Ken and Bob Simpson, whose family homes are a mere stone's throw from Bobbie's house.
Bobbie's devotion and care of Billy Reese has always been astounding to me. Near the end of his earthly life, he suffered from Alzheimer's dementia for 7 years. During those last few agonizing years, he was confined to a hospital bed in their home on Mercy Hospice (now known as Legacy Hospice). Savvy business woman Bobbie beautifully continued to manage caring for him while supplementing their retirement by running “The Gallery.” Ultimately, Billy Reese was completely vegetative, but she was able to work while observing him on a closed circuit camera!
There are so many stories I could relate about Bobbie Simpson, but in the interest of time and space I will relate two special memories of her. One is of her annual WING DING yard parties which were always held near the July 4th holiday. For ten years running, she and her family slaved to coordinate these giant events which were a highlight of the summer for the local community at large... events replete with music and song, humorous skits, karaoke and the most astounding bounty of food you could ever imagine. A couple of years stand out particularly for me, when Bobbie invited my husband's musical group, the “THREEE OLD MEN” (Roger Yancey, Danny Purcell, and Ronney Ford) to be the headliners.
Yet another contribution that Bobbie has made to my life is sharing with me her nightly “prayer strategy.” She attributes the origin of it to Mr. Fant Hobson's prayers at Beech Hill church, but I simply credit Bobbie for it. She says that she lies awake in bed and calls over the names of everyone she knows who needs special prayer attention. Then before 'signing off,' ends with an earnest plea... her nightly motto requesting the Lord's help for the “Sick, and the Afflicted … and the Sorrowful and the Suffering.” Bobbie says,“Of course, with this closing prayerful request... well, that just about gets us ALL, doesn't it?” So very true!
And Now, the REST of the STORY
I suppose I have spilled the beans by letting you know how Kerry's life had ended in early December of 1975. I knew absolutely nothing about his demise at that time... an event which had occurred only a couple of months after my own brother's untimely death (Terry Vance South, Jr., in September 1975 at age 34.) I have compared Bobbie's coping methods and abilities with that of my own Mother's after the death of a beloved son. My mother, Velma South, was never the same person after my brother accidentally drowned. She entered the realm of a never-ending depression and of needless self-blame. She was never quite able to emerge from this dark place of sadness. Major depression is a specter which can either end a life or in many instances wreck the lives of grieving loved ones left behind if it is unrecognized and untreated.
Not so for our Bobbie. The origin of opening “The Gallery” was a balm she created to salve those wounds after Kerry's suicide. In addition to providing income for the Simpsons and a beautiful go-to place for the community, “The Gallery” was a life-saving therapy for Bobbie and Billy Reese.
Our Bobbie is now just a few days away from her 96th birthday. And after several recent major health problems including a physically, but not mentally debilitating stroke, she is confined at home.
On a recent Sunday afternoon, I visited with Bobbie, her son Bob, and grand-daughter, Katie McCammon to talk about publishing this memory Bobbie had written long ago. It was not until this home visit that I learned the heart-rending backstory behind her efforts... and that writing about this frightful experience was certainly a part of her personal grief therapy for dealing with Kerry's loss.
From her hospital bed, Bobbie remains that amazing 'sharp as a tack' lady I have known for these 40 odd years. She is chomping at the bit to get back out in that Gallery to do the work she loves so much!
SO, AS THE SAYING GOES, WITHOUT FURTHER ADO, HERE IS BOBBIE'S STORY…..
SOFTLY, OUT OF THE NIGHT
It was the middle of February and the weather was very unusual for that time of year. It was rather warm, and the clouds hung low and heavy over our small country home nestled among the pines and oaks deep in the south. Things went along very much the same inside our warm, cozy kitchen on that particular morning though. My husband finished his breakfast and scampered toward the front door as he left for work, calling back over his shoulder, “Better hurry and get ready for school, boys – the bus will be along in just a few minutes.”
I closed the door after him and hurried back to the kitchen to get the boys’ things together so they would lose no time in getting outside to catch the school bus. In a few minutes they were clothed and ready to go. Just in time, too, for the bus was pulling up in front of the house. Kerry, who was eleven years old now, called a hurried, “Goodbye Mom, see you this afternoon.” Kenny was just six then and that was our family at the time, but we were all looking forward to the birth of our third child in just two months. We were pretty excited about it and now my thoughts wandered ahead to that time as I settled down with the morning chores.
I turned on the radio and busied myself in the kitchen as I listened to the weather news for the day. The prediction was for possible thunderstorms during the day and turning much colder by night. I could well believe it about the storms for the ominous clouds hung low over the hills surrounding our house and the wind blew briskly through the tall trees that stood in the yard. I watched as they swayed gently back and forth as though dancing to the music that came from the radio. Somehow though a feeling of uneasiness crept over me that I could not shake all through the early morning. I tried to keep busy during the day but I kept finding myself going to the window to watch the dark clouds move hurriedly across the horizon, pausing in their flight occasionally to let the sun peep through. By midafternoon the low rumble of thunder could be heard above the rustle of wind in the trees. Still, I could not rid myself of the restless apprehension that had been with me all through the day. The weatherman had begun to predict freezing rain by night but by the time the boys got home from school it had not rained at all. The weather had made no change and I thought to myself, “It will have to make a big change to drop to freezing by night.”
Kerry and Kenny sat at the kitchen table eating cookies and drinking milk discussing their activities at school for the day. Before they started their homework for the following day they stretched out on the floor in front of the TV to watch cartoons for a while. Kerry didn’t seem to find it very interesting though and I noticed that he had gone to his closet and taken his gun from the shelf. He had begged for many months to have a rifle of his very own and though he was only eleven years old we finally gave our consent for him to have the rifle. He had been taught a few basic rules about how to handle a gun and we cautioned him many times about loading it in the house, or at all for that matter unless he was with an older person, so looking at it and admiring it was about the extent of his handling it up until that terrible day. His father had promised him when he received the gun that he would take him into the woods hunting as soon as he had time. He was quite busy though especially through the winter months and the days were short, so he just never took the time to go with him.
I watched as he took the little box of shells from the shelf. He looked at me as though he expected me to tell him to put them back. Why in the world didn’t I take the gun and lay it back on the shelf before another minute passed? Children expect to be disciplined and it is up to us, as parents, to deny things that are not good for them even though it seems the most important thing in the world to them at the moment they want something.
As he rubbed his little hand over the barrel of the gun, I saw the proud look on his face as any child is with his first real gun. He stole a side glance at me and asked if he might take it into the yard and shoot up into the trees. That was the moment when I should have taken the gun and put it back in its rightful place but instead, I weakened and feeling sorry for him because of the fact he had never been permitted to take it outside, he walked out the door with a potential killer. I watched as he strolled quietly under the big trees in the yard, gazing intently up into the widespread branches of the swaying pines. I noticed also that one of the neighbor’s old bird dogs had walked up to him and as he gently rubbed him I left the window and walked back to the kitchen to begin supper. I breathed a little prayer then for him; that God might watch over him and bring him safely back into the house in a few minutes.
I took little consolation in the fact that I had told him he must stay in the yard and I kept walking to the door every few minutes to call him and I guess I let a little more time elapse between calls as the next hour crept by.
Time passed swiftly, I guess, for it was five o’clock before I knew it and my husband was home from work. He came into the kitchen and the first thing he asked was, “Where are the kids?” I told him Ken was watching television and with a quick realization that since Kerry had still not come into the house Billy should have seen him in the yard as he drove up. I ran to the door once again and called out for our little son. There was no answer, only a deafening silence. I told my husband what I had done, and he didn’t say a word but walked swiftly outside with me closely behind him.
I can never explain the sickening emptiness that I felt at that moment. Billy made a quick search around the yard but to no avail. We both called his name over and over but there was no answer and I guess I went a little crazy then for the next few hours seem like a terrible nightmare. I remember running up the hill at the back of our house calling Kerry’s name but there was only my echo from across the dark hills and valleys. I could hear the barking of a dog in the far distance. I wondered if it could be the one that had met Kerry when he first went into the yard.
Billy must have called some of our friends for in just a few moments the yard was beginning to fill with people. Some of the men built a large fire in the yard because by now the weather had made a change and it was just about freezing. I kept remembering that Kerry only had on a thin, cotton shirt and pants. It had not been cold when he first went out into the yard.
I shall never forget how my father looked that night. Daddy had always been the “Rock of Gibraltar” in our house when we were young and we had always relied on him so much, but tonight it was different. When he would come back to the house from a quick search in the woods, I could tell by looking at his face that he felt Kerry had been shot and that it was only a matter of time before his little body would be found. Friends tried to make me believe that he was only lost but I could not feel that he was, since this was his first time out with a gun.
All over the house prayers were being uttered by our friends and family but the words that poured from my lips sounded empty and without meaning.
Our regular Monday night P.T.A. meeting was being held that night and ordinarily we would have been there but about 7:30 my husband came and told me that they were all looking for our little son. The announcement had been made as soon as they had gathered for the meeting that Kerry was missing and had a gun with him. The meeting immediately adjourned, and the group joined the others in the woods and in trying to help in any way they could.
Some 300 men from the local National Guard Unit arrived on the scene and began in the search for our little boy. We were told that they would cover the surrounding area in a short time and if our child were out there, they would find him.
A cold rain was falling now, and I knew a small child could not stay out very long without freezing. I wondered what was happening out there in the woods and I begged to go with the others who searched but they all said it would do no good. I walked from room to room and to the front window where I could see the tired, drawn faces of the men standing around the fire trying to warm themselves and dry out from the slow rain that came down a little harder now.
Someone came and asked me for a shirt or coat or some item of clothing that belonged to Kerry. The State Prison Warden had been alerted and he was sending bloodhounds to help in the search.
There must have been about 1500 people helping in the search by 9:00. I remember hearing my husband telling the men of some old abandoned wells near an old house place on our farm. His face looked so tired and I knew he must be suffering as I was, but I knew, too, that he was trying very hard not to let me know how worried he really was.
I walked back through the kitchen once again and the supper had been cleared from the table. Someone made coffee for the men who came in from time to time. It was so cold out there now and coffee must have helped some.
About 9:30 a small bit of news gave us a little ray of hope. An elderly man and his wife, who lived about two miles to the north of us, told some of the searchers that they had heard gun shots and someone shouting about dark but since many people hunted in that area, they had thought little about it until someone told them of our child being gone.
At this point I began to have some hope for our young son’s being found alive. I reasoned that if he had wandered from the main road through the woods it would have been very possible for him to become lost. Little bits of news kept coming to us that made us believe that Kerry might still be alive and by 10:00 most everyone felt that in a matter of time he would be back home with all of us. Still, I could not really believe it until I had him in my arms again. Everyone waited for the next news in quietness and with somber faces. Nobody knew exactly what kind of news would be coming from the woods where Kerry was, but everything was ready for any emergency. An ambulance was parked near the house and I knew if Kerry were hurt in any way that the attendants would have him in the hospital in a very short time. I would not let myself think that he was hurt though. He just had to be alright.
Then the thing we had all been waiting for happened. Car horns started blowing and from every direction people were shouting, “Kerry is alright! He’s not hurt!” People were crying and I felt as if I were going to faint, but I knew I must not do that now. I watched as everyone came from every direction and the cars horns kept blowing and blowing. Billy stood with his arms about me and I was aware of our friends hugging and congratulating us, but I could not take my eyes off the road from the direction I knew Kerry would be coming.
Suddenly, everything in the world seemed right again. The sky was blue; there was no more rain. Nothing in the whole world but happiness. There, with his little head bobbing up and down, walked Kerry. Our little boy, who tonight had grown into a man. He carried his gun on his shoulder and when he walked up on the porch, Kenny our 6-year-old, asked him, “Kerry, did you kill anything?”
Written by: Mrs. Bobbie F. Simpson, Ashland, Mississippi 38603