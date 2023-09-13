This week I received yet another “ear-worm,” a song that plays in your head as an endless loop during quiet sleepless hours. This one was a most welcome inspiration for this month's Southernism column as my brain has played “Do Lord, Oh, Do Lord, Oh Do Remember Me!” every morning until half a pot of Folgers and endless text messages overtake over my consciousness.
Just how is it that I can remember every word to every song (both secular and sacred) that I sang in the salad days of my youth, and now I can't remember a computer password that I created just yesterday?
From what I hear, I am not alone in this. The overwhelming minutia of this fast-paced modern world is, well, quite simply, overwhelming us all!
The advent of the 2020 Covid pandemic changed every aspect of our lives in many unwanted ways.
Not enough has been said about how our church life was altered by the plague. It soon became obvious that church services were a very real 'super-spreader' of the virus. Singing, shouting, hugging, hand-shaking and general displays of brotherly love had to be put on hold. Virtual sermonizing became the order of the day. A few small churches were even forced to to close their doors for good.
For many congregations, pre-Covid attendance has not made a comeback. To me, one of the most worrisome results has been that in some smaller country churches Sunday School has not resumed.
“He's got the Whole World in His Hands”
I may be alone in this sentiment, but for my entire life I have believed that Sunday School and the song service were the best and most valuable portions of our Sunday morning worship time. I could do very well without the pulpit-slapping, fire and brimstone which many times soon followed.
I remember all the way back to the Whittentown Baptist Church Beginner's Class of the early '60s. Our teachers were Aunt Ollie Lindsey, and Aunt Altie Meadows. Since so many of us could not yet read, the Bible was introduced to us by means of Aunt Ollie's very animated storytelling talents. Songs were perhaps the most remembered aspect of these years.
I am recalling so many of them now as I revel in the wonderful memory of the voices of these two matriarchs of our little church in the wildwood Whitten valley:
“I've Got the Joy, Joy, Joy Down in My Heart!”
“Sunlight, Sunlight in My Soul Today!”
“Every Day With Jesus is Sweeter Than the Day Before”
“This Little Light of Mine, I'm Gonna Let It Shine”
“Give Me Oil in My Lamp, Keep Me Burning, Burning, Burning”
“Oh, How I Love Jesus!”
“Jesus Loves Me, This I Know”
“Jesus Loves the Little Children of the World”
… to name only a few.
When aging-out of the Beginner's Class we received a small Bible as a gift from Aunt Ollie and Aunt Altie. I still have mine after 60 years have gone by. (see photo and inscription)
Aunt Donie and Ruthie Gal take the reins
With the passing of time and gaining a bit more independence, we moved into the Junior Class. The teachers were Aunt Donie (Dona Day) and Ruthie Gal (Ruth Linebarger). These two were both 'goers' and had something planned for the class to look forward to at all times. Some of our little outings seem a bit tame in retrospect, but anything we did that was out of the ordinary was an incredible thrill for us.
We had picnics galore. One I remember well was a picnic at the overflow well in the woods at the foot of Stubbs Hill. Bologna sandwiches and chips washed down with the never ending cold spring water the Lord had provided free to all.
I don't know if some of these outings were cleared by the Deacons, but Aunt Donie would load us up and take up to the Dixie Theater from time to time. I remember seeing “Mail Order Bride” starring Buddy Ebsen, “Nashville Rebel” starring country singer Faron Young, and how we all went on a crying jag at the closing scenes of “Ole Yeller.”
Ruthie Gal was famous for Halloween 'weenie' and marshmallow roasts, out by the cemetery, followed by a wagon ride to 'serenade' folks around the valley. On New Year's Eve, we would all descend on her home for a fine spaghetti supper, and we got to stay up until midnight so we could call everybody we dared to wake up and wish them Happy New Year.
The biggest outings were all-day trips to the Overton Park Zoo in Memphis. The world was a much safer and saner place then, of course.
For so many of us growing up in the rural Mississippi countryside, Sunday School and Bible School were our true introductions into the joy of fellowship within a Christian life. Although a few of us turned out to be virtual 'heathens' in adulthood, it was certainly not the fault of our precious Sunday School teachers.
In those years before the Internet, cell phones, Zoom, and Facebook became the order of the day for church interaction, the physical camaraderie of other children in a room under the guidance of a trusted Aunt or neighbor was the way we came to know more about Christ.
It is just my humble opinion, but when a congregation ceases to provide the opportunity for the children of its community to attend Sunday School, it may well prove to be the death knell for that church. There is no future without them.
At the close of the “Do Lord” song we always heartily sang the last verse thusly... “I've Got A Home In Whittentown Church And You've Got One, Too! Waayy – Bee-yond the Blue!”
It is my fond hope that I have gifted you with an 'ear-worm' of one of these Sunday School melodies from your youth as well.
Do Lord, oh, do Lord, oh, do remember us...and may God bless us every one.
