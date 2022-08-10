Purchase Access

Breathes there a man with mind so dead that he doesn't realize that gas prices are astronomically high...the most we have endured in our lifetimes? An easy but wrong-headed explanation would be to place the blame on the Biden administration for our painful experience at the gas pump right now. The truth is that fuel prices have always been inextricably linked to the overall health of the world economy.

