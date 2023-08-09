A year or so ago I wrote a Southernism about the discovery of my 'Candy Striper' uniform in Mother's cedar chest after her death in 2014. I also found an even more interesting item at the very bottom of this magic box of memories: a very old and timeworn quilt which sported twenty multicolored images of a symbol which became the iconic epitome of evil in the 20th century, one that we automatically associate with Hitler's Nazi regime -- swastikas!

