A year or so ago I wrote a Southernism about the discovery of my 'Candy Striper' uniform in Mother's cedar chest after her death in 2014. I also found an even more interesting item at the very bottom of this magic box of memories: a very old and timeworn quilt which sported twenty multicolored images of a symbol which became the iconic epitome of evil in the 20th century, one that we automatically associate with Hitler's Nazi regime -- swastikas!
I wondered how and why on earth did my mother end up with a swastika quilt in her cedar chest?
The handiwork was magnificent and the lovingly made quilt bore evidence of the ravages of years of heavy use. It was still in amazingly good shape for something that I soon discovered had been pieced together about 125 years ago.
It is fascinatingly beautiful with the thousands of well-placed stitches, and perfectly cut patches of the repeating geometric pattern. On closer inspection, I found that many of the quilt 'blocks' (as they are known) bore the penciled or embroidered signature of the seamstress who contributed to its creation, and a few even included the date the block was made. Because of its obvious antiquity and the surnames of the quilters who signed each block they had adeptly crafted, I deduced that the original owner was my great grandmother Mary Emily Linebarger McCown (later Clemmer). On the squares you may read the names of women with those surnames and others such as Worsham, Murry, Greer, and Jackson – all names that were connected with this line of my family, who lived and died in Falkner's Little Hope Primitive Baptist Church community of northwest Tippah County.
One signed and dated square appears to have been done in 1894. Another had a signature with a fading 1899 date. My great grandmother was born in 1874 and married Everett Dufour McCown in 1894. It is almost certain that this “friendship quilt” was made in honor of her betrothal.
A large well-designed quilt such as this one required hundreds of hours to complete. A lot more than sewing is required in its construction: planning the theme, drawing, collecting materials, cutting out the designs arranging, stitching and binding the whole collection together cohesively was a herculean effort. One experienced quilter once described the making of such a quilt “like building a 4-bedroom house with needle and thread.”
Quilts are as old as human society itself. The Egyptian Pharaohs were discovered with quilts in their tombs. The knights of old European medieval times wore quilted underwear beneath their armor.
The much needed practice of quilt-making in America probably arrived in the 1500's. And by the 1700's our early American colonists made quilting a national pastime of creating something necessary for a family's survival.
In the 1800's, American women took the usual scrap and patchwork quilt-making and turned it into a cultural art-form. One quilt historian said “Quilting became what homesteading women 'did.' The practice of making a quilt was entertainment, a way to recycle fabrics, a social event and a way for them to unwind before an open hearth.”
I grew up in a home where quilting was still a very important part of family life. In our Whittentown homestead, which is certainly over a century old and where my older son Jesse and his family live now, there are still reminders of the family quilting legacy. From the ceiling of our large living room are fixed four “eye-bolts” that were permanent fixtures for hanging the large wooden quilt frame that Mother, friends, and family used on many dark winter days. I recall taking a turn around that four-sided marvel of community-communion. There were always family histories and legends recounted, as well as some no-holds-barred gossip, and no one (least of all me) wanted to miss out on any of it.
But, I had never before seen this swastika quilt or one like it. It turns out that there were obviously no Nazi sympathizers in Tippah County in the 1890's so this had to be a very innocent pattern in that era. With a bit of research I learned that this quilt block pattern is known by many names, Whirligig, Catch Me If You Can, Devil's Dark Horse, the Battle Ax of Thor, and Zig-Zag.
An online search yielded only a single record of a Swastika quilt and one with a similar back-story. In 2010, an elderly couple found a similar quilt in the bottom of a family trunk out in Greeley, Colorado. They tried to 'sell' it to the local historical museum. The museum director, Erin Quinn, did a double-take when seeing the quilt which at first blush seemed to her to be a collection of colorful Nazi swastikas. Of course, having been sewn many decades prior to Hitler's rise to power in Germany, she realized that this was simply a popular quilt pattern of the America's yesteryear.
The word “swastika” comes from Sanskrit, a Hindu-Indian language. Its translation is “to do good.” The bent-arm cross image has been used in many world cultures over the centuries as an emblem of good luck, good fortune and fertility.
It can be seen on Neolithic cave rock carvings, in Greek ruins, in Hindu temples, and even in Jewish religious icons. It was widely incorporated into Native American tribal handicrafts and jewelry – so much so that the state of Arizona used the swastika emblem on their highway signs back in the 1920's.
The 45th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army used a yellow swastika as their unit symbol when fighting Germany in World War I.
To pre-war Germans, swastikas were a common symbol of their country's historical roots long before Hitler came to power. The meaning of the symbol was drastically changed by the Nazis who began turning the design at an angle, touting German Aryan superiority over all other people. In many European countries today it is illegal to fly the swastika flag.
Back to our mysterious quilt, Great Grandma Mary and her bachelor son, Alvie, lived in a tiny red house in our pasture that had once been a sharecropper shack. My mother cared for her until she passed away in 1965 at age 91. I remember her well, but don't recall ever being shown her “marriage quilt.” I marvel at it today, at the signatures of the makers of the quilt, all of them gone to their heavenly reward many decades ago.
Small tears have been lovingly and carefully patched. The reverse side of the quilt is one large backing of a salmon-colored fabric. Here you must notice the areas where several blood stains remain unmovable, certainly despite Grandma's earnest efforts to have done so. These naturally tell the tale of long years of daily use by any woman of childbearing age... one of life's unavoidable hazards.
After I air it a bit, and show it to a few interested persons, I will probably return the quilt to Mother's cedar chest for a few more years of safe keeping. The younger folks I have shown the quilt to are clueless about such things as Nazis and swastikas, so they innocently only perceive a big blanket covered in pretty pinwheels. Perhaps I'll explain the real history to them some day. We live in a sad time when an ancient symbol 'of doing good, of good fortune and fertility' continues to be waved by those who perpetrate only the cursed causes of hatred and of evil senseless violence.
