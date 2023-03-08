One afternoon last week the clinic staff was all abuzz due to several phone messages and texts from patients who had called the office after hearing the news that 'Dr. South had just died.' I walked to the front desk station just in time to hear one of nurses speak into her cell phone and say... “Oh, no she's not dead! I am sitting right here looking at her live and in person!”
After an explanation of their flustered state, I asked where this rumor had originated. 'Someone had posted it on Facebook' was the reply.
“Oh, dear... well, if it is on Fakebook, then it obviously must be so,” I chortled...then paused to take my own pulse!
I inquired if those callers were just checking out the tale or expressing condolences. My nurse Shannon told me that a few were wanting to reschedule their appointments, and one was requesting her records be sent elsewhere since I obviously wasn't going to be working anymore.
Had I not had years of practice being the recipient of the grist of rumor mills, this likely would have disturbed me greatly. Instead, we all had a good laugh out of it.
I have recently been trying to come to grips with slings and arrows of being the elder employee in the clinic... the fossil... the old curmudgeon...the Luddite who has to have a little help on most days wrestling with the vagaries of our electronic medical records. Despite more than a decade of doing so, lugging the laptop computer from room to room still feels like bearing an albatross around my neck.
Adding to that burden has been the stress of trying to practice front line family medicine in the shadow of COVID-19 every day. I just realized that when the month of March rolled around we have amazingly endured three years of this insanity. We have spent hours in N95 masks, paper gowns and purple gloves, smelling of Lysol and hand sanitizer. Staff has been sweat-drenched in the summers and freezing our buns off in the winters practicing parking lot medicine during the worst days of Covid. Thank God for these wonderful young people who work here in the clinic. They have done their dead-level best to keep this high-risk old wind-bag safe from getting the demon Covid!
During these past three years, I feel as though I have aged at least ten. During 2020 (Covid Year One) I turned 65 and received the blessing of that 'good Guv-mint insurance' known as Medicare. In Covid Year Two, 2021, I reached my Social Security full-retirement age of 66 and a half.
As if achieving these milestones was not enough to make me feel ancient, the majority of my patients have suddenly seemed to grow old along with me. I see all ages of folks and I always have...a family doctor treats patients from the 'womb to the tomb.' But by doing the math recently, I calculated the median age of my patient list on that particular day was 80 years of age.
Obviously more influenced by my white hair than my white coat, not a day goes by that one or two of my more senior patients will invariably ask me the unsettling question – “Are you a fixin' to retar here pretty soon?” When that inquiry first began happening it irritated the heck out of me. Now I have a comeback for them, “Why? Do you think I should?” Those with even worse social skills will continue with the comment “Well, I just thought if you was, then I would look for me a younger doctor.” This blithe attitude makes choosing a physician sound as easy as trading-in for a newer model car, doesn't it?
I joke with patients about us both reaching the “Metallic Age ... with silver in our hair, gold in our teeth, and lead in our hind ends.” I always share with them my Daddy's plumber philosophy regarding how time flies once you leave childhood... “Our life passes by a lot like a roll of toilet paper; when you first start out, it rolls kinda stubborn and slow, and then the closer you get to the end of that roll, the faster it rolls off!”
It is hard to believe we have been trudging through these frightening days for three years now: days filled with grief for those we have lost, and prayers for the recovery of those who still struggle with the aftermath of the viral scourge called Covid. Retrospectively, a week seems to pass by like a day and each month seems like it lasted only a week. Somehow, it feels like we have been robbed of a big chunk of our lives.
At the end of Covid Year One, I wondered and worried about our young folks and the effect that these terrible times would have on their lives. Now I know how marvelously resilient the youth of our country truly has been through it all.
One thing that I have learned from this pandemic is that the future is certainly not as bleak as it has been made out to be. The young people I am honored to know and work with will find their way in life and make this world a better place. Tomorrow has always been looked upon with trepidation due to the perceived dismal state of affairs. Let me end this month's offering with an old poem that succinctly sums up this more logical point of view:
We're Going to the Dogs
My Grand Dad viewing earth's worn cogs, said,
'Things are going to the dogs!'
His Grand Dad, in his house of logs, said,
'Things are going to the dogs!'
His Grand Dad from the Irish bogs, said,
'Things are going to the dogs!'
His Grand Dad, dressed in cave man's togs, said,
'Things are going to the dogs!'
Well, here's one thing I'd like to state:
Them dogs have had a good long wait!
