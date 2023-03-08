Dr South

Dr. Dwalia South

One afternoon last week the clinic staff was all abuzz due to several phone messages and texts from patients who had called the office after hearing the news that 'Dr. South had just died.' I walked to the front desk station just in time to hear one of nurses speak into her cell phone and say... “Oh, no she's not dead! I am sitting right here looking at her live and in person!”

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Recommended for you