Those of us who are fortunate enough to live in the northeast Mississippi foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains know that our dialect differs significantly from the genteel drawls of our Delta and the central and southern coastal regions of the state. Here we speak Appalachian English, also known to linguists as Southern Mountain English.
The way we speak and the words we use have long been wrongfully stereotyped and mocked as “an inferior dialect, which is often mistakenly attributed to supposed laziness, lack of education, or the region's relative isolation.”
American novels, movies and television for years have used our dialect as the speech of their hicks, unschooled rubes, unwashed clodhoppers and downright trashy characters. Because of this wrongheaded prejudice, the way we speak is still often viewed disparagingly, even by our own selves. I've noticed that we speak naturally to each other when we are bantering at work, and then our speech morphs into something akin to a TV newscaster when we are talking to “someone important” on the phone!
Child, You Have Cut Me to the Quick
My lifelong interest in words, stories, and our local history began with my Bigmama, Dora Lee McCown, and all her Whitten sisters who inhabited my world in the remote Tippah valley aptly called “Whittentown.” All born around 1900, these sisters used what seemed to be a different vocabulary than my parents whom they referred to as “yore Mammy and Pappy.” With loving fascination, I absorbed their syntax and lexicon.
When I would arrive at her house on my bike, Bigmama would holler, “Child, get off that ole' wheel and git in here! You might fall and bust your 'copporosity'!” I learned that a bicycle was a 'wheel', which had two 'casings', not tires, and it all inferred that my 'copporosity' was my derriere.
When inquired how she was feeling, her answer was usually “just tollable.” (tolerable is defined as well-enough to eat, but not well-enough to work!) Other words she used for one's health might be 'pretty peert', 'right peek-ed', 'real puny', 'mighty porely', or even 'hard-down pity-ful'.
If you were hungry, you were feeling 'peckish'. If Bigmama wanted to compliment your appearance on arrival, to my chagrin she would exclaim “Child, you look like you're 'a-fleshenin-up' a little bit.” (To the survivors of the slings and arrows of the Great Depression, pellagra, and countless epidemics of infectious diseases before the advent of antibiotics, gaining weight was a really good thing!)
I loved her diverse vocabulary for articles of clothing. Women wore 'bloomers' and men wore 'drawers'. A full-length woman's slip was a 'shimmy-tail'. (For entertainment and illustration she would sing, “I wish that I could shimmy like my sister Kate, 'cause she can shake like jelly on a plate.”)
Her preferred undergarments were called 'princess slips,' and in the wintertime she would wear at least three of these under her 'shift'. Menfolk wore 'britches' and 'over-halls'. For footwear, men wore 'brogans' while women wore 'slippers'. And, if you didn't have on any clothes, why you were just as 'nekkid as a jaybird'.
When we traveled 'out-a-doors' she would often inhale deeply and comment on the air quality. Various phrases were “Shew-eeeee, I smell something that's plumb 'rurnt'.” (ruined), “Dear Gussy, they's been a polecat (skunk) a-sprayin' out here!”, or my favorite of Bigmama's scent descriptors, “ Lord a'mercy, I smell 'kyarn'! (This is pronounced 'kee-yarn' and translates to 'carrion', which usually meant a dead animal was nearby.)
We always had to visit her favorite garden spot where once upon a time had been her big chicken yard. “Well, Child, I'll swanee, this is about the best out I have ever made a growin' a garden!” I didn't know at the time, but 'I swanee' constituted a substitute phrase for the oath 'I will swear'. It is a very old English term which literally means “I shall warrant ye.” “I'll swanee” was the closest the Whitten sisters ever came to actual cursing which could put one in danger of 'hell fire and damnation'.
The 'tater' rows had turned out a good crop. The sweet 'roas-neers' (corn) were 'tasslin' and had been 'laid-by' and it wouldn't be long til shuckin' time. The 'okry' rows needed hoeing. The most promising fruits of the garden were the long anticipated big red juicy 'tomaters'. Bigmama asked me to 'holp' her tie up the early ones and stake the late ones. She used this odd word (pronounced- 'hope') every time we worked together. The origin of it remained a mystery to me until I was a senior in high school.
I experienced the “A-HA!” moment in the English literature classroom of the unforgettable Mrs. Allie Gattis. A rite of passage from this course was committing to memory the Prologue to The Canterbury Tales by Geoffrey Chaucer. Mrs. Gattis played us a recording of the ancient English pronunciation of the lines and we were each later required to recite the entire piece in front of the class. Everyone thought it was traumatic and we all griped about performing this difficult task. (Amazingly, most of us who memorized this jewel can still perform it!)
The last line of the Prologue was what opened my eyes...
“That hem hath holpen whan that they were seeke.”
Translation...
“That he had helped when they were sick.”
Mrs. Gattis made me realize that my Bigmama was speaking a bit of “Elizabethan” Middle English when she asked me to 'holp' her...words that were being used by her ancestors at least 600 years before.
Well, I'll swaneeeee!
