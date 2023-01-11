You know this hymn by heart I'm sure. It is a song very familiar to most churchgoing folk as we stand firmly clutching the pew in front of us and often trying unsuccessfully to suppress our tears. We knew that “Just As I Am” was coming as the altar call when the song leader said, “Please stand and turn in your hymnals to page 240.”

