Once again in my research for a composition on the life and times of local folks who richly deserve to have their stories told, I have learned a surprising passel of things.
First off, I discovered that I had been misspelling this dear friend's middle name for at least 40 years....she is Mattie BYRD Hobson...not Mattie Bird. She is in my phone and my address book as a Bird, and I think I will let her continue to roost there as such.
This beautiful Centenarian celebrated the exact 100th anniversary of her birth on July 23, and what a phenomenal day that was! I know that she has been my patient since the early 80's, but our connections go back much further. She reminded me that she and husband Donald would come to our house to visit when I was in grade school. My Daddy and Donald shared a working relationship through Hobson's Lumber Company of Ashland. My Mother and Mattie Byrd always claimed kin through the Emerson family tree. Someone in her family with genealogical expertise has traced them back to a kinship with the very famous writer and philosopher, Ralph Waldo Emerson. Mattie Byrd always refers to him as 'our old cousin Waldo.' One of his most famous essays was titled “Self-Reliance,” which is notably also one of Mattie Byrd's most endearing attributes. So you will find interspersed in this homage to Mattie Byrd, some of her favorite quotations... courtesy of Cuzzin' Waldo.
“Life is a journey, not a destination.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
One hundred years ago now, Mattie Byrd was born near Tiplersville to Robert Lee and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Byrd Shappley Estes. These were the times when amazingly large family groupings were a natural occurrence. The more children the merrier, more hands to help on the farm!
Despite beginning in the midst of World War I and a global influenza pandemic, this union ultimately produced twelve children spanning the 20 year period from 1915 until 1935: 1. Robert Benjamin Estes, 2. Paul Springfield Estes, 3. Hiram Guy Estes, 4. Mattie Byrd Estes Hobson, 5. Mary Hooper Estes Scarth, 6. Jamie Lee Estes Whitby, 7. Silas Levi Estes, 8. Jo Elizabeth Estes Lee, 9. Kitty Estes Amagliani, 10. Pansy Bama (Pam) Deitze, 11. Dorothy Helen Rose Estes Bennett Morrison, 12. Steadman Harold Estes. As the oldest girl, Mattie Byrd helped to rear those siblings who came after her, and now she has only one living sister, Pam, who resides in Laredo, Texas.
The story of Mattie Byrd's fascinating life really deserves a book and not simply these few paragraphs. She received her formal education in three Tippah County Schools: Oak Grove and Liberty schools, both near the Tiplersville area, and later, when her folks moved to Ripley, the Shady Grove School.
Mattie Byrd married the love of her life, Donald Fant Hobson in 1937 and thus began their 67 year partnership. They lived on 'Hobson Hill' in the Gravestown community which is just off Highway 4 in extreme eastern Benton County. Mattie Byrd was the first of her siblings to get married. She shared a quip about that: (p.1)
“I was the first out of our family to marry. My brother, Paul, got upset about it and told me...'Don't you get married because it will be setting a bad example to the rest of the children.' I guessed he wanted to try to keep the family the same forever. Well, bullhead me, I of course went ahead and married Donald anyway. Later Paul told me, 'I don't have very much, but I will give you a hog.' Of course, everyone in the country was living through the worst of the Great Depression years, so we were really happy to get that hog!”
During the first year of their marriage, the young Mr. and Mrs. Donald Hobson, lived in the home of his parents, Fant and Dulcy. She describes those in-laws as two of the sweetest folks on earth.
They then built a small frame home on the crest of Hobson Hill, which Mattie Byrd describes as her 'doll house.' She regretted them tearing it down to build the beautiful brick Ranch style home where she has continuously resided since 1955.
“To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
An earthly life of labor was appointed to us all at the Creation, but then so were the fruits of that labor. All who know her say that the secret to her long life must lie in her abiding love of WORK. From the time she was a child, work was just the way of life for those living through the 'hard times.' She grew up milking cows every morning at 5:00 o'clock, then brother Hiram would drive them in the 'School Wagon' to Shady Grove for her high school education. This followed each day by any and all needed farm chores, but “That didn't bother me a bit in the world, just a part of our normal life and I loved it.” One of her mottoes is... “Be productive every day you live.” She grinned when she recollected this memory: “When Donald and I first married, he told me he wanted me to sew myself some little house dresses, and to keep our house and not work outside the home. I said to him, Well! I guess you've married the wrong girl.”
Her first 'paying job' began at age 15 when she was a baby-sitter for Annie Pearl Childers in Blue Mountain. Job number two was working for Kitty Furtick's Florist at age 17. Her third public job began at age 31...a clothing factory in Ashland called ABC.
“I worked there for 10 years and never made more than $36 a week,” she recalls.
For Mattie Byrd, work was indeed a great joy in life... “I loved working outdoors in the yard and garden, canning and storing lots of food away for the winter months. Dearly loved making flower arrangements from my yard. I enjoyed sewing – making clothes and quilts. I never considered cooking a chore...I always enjoyed making big meals for family gatherings such as a big pot roast with carrots, onions and potatoes, corn bread and any and all vegetables from the garden of course. I love making pies and cakes...fried peach pies. I also love fried potatoes, fried corn bread fritters and fried fish.” ( ed. note – I was heartened to learn that apparently a life-long love of fried foods has not shortened this dear lady's life span...)
“The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
More on her work history... “When I was 64 years of age, just when most people are thinking about retirement, I went to work at Beverly Health Care Nursing Home, which is now called Diversicare. I started out working in the dietary department, and cooked there for 9 years. Then I started working in the Social Worker's office, and later moved to another office with the title of Resident's Advocate. I worked at the nursing home for a total of 18 years. I retired at the age of 83, and went home and painted my home inside, and took care of my husband, Donald.”
It is a bit amazing to think that this amounts to a CV of almost 70 years of public employment.
Her sage philosophy for a long and happy life she names thusly: “Find a good life partner, maintain a positive outlook on life, think on good things and do not dwell in sadness, love the Lord, try to love all people, stand up for what's right and speak the truth to all, and remember that NO ONE CAN EAT YOU, always stay busy, work as hard as you can for as long as you can, and remember to always just be yourself.”
“All I have seen teaches me to trust the Creator for all I have not seen.”
⁃ Ralph Waldo Emerson
Mattie Byrd's church life interestingly also began next to her home on Hobson Hill where the original Beech Hill Church of Christ stood back in the mid-1900's. At the age of 19 she was baptized in Shelby Creek, just below the hill behind her home, by Brother Everett Day.
A new Beech Hill Church was soon constructed just east up the road about a quarter of a mile from her house. In February of 1941, she and Donald lost their firstborn infant son, who survived only about 6 hours. His was the very first grave in the Beech Hill Cemetery.
She has been in regular attendance there for 81 years and relates that going to church every Sunday with her family, friends and neighbors has been one of the finest pleasures of her long life.
And one of the hardest things in her life was losing her third son, Ted Estes Hobson, four years ago. “Big Ted” as he was known had been a car dealer and a beloved community fixture for 73 years. I remember Mattie Byrd saying that nothing in her life had made her as depressed as Ted's death, she thought for a while that she just might not go on living.
But, she did. Not surprisingly, our Bird simply kept on flying. For the past few years, her second son, Don Paul Hobson and wife Norma have lived with her on Hobson Hill where they all 'take care of each other' through the slings and arrows of several health issues that they all have endured together.
I inquired Mattie Byrd about her favorite hymn. She readily responded “How Great Thou Art.” Favorite Bible verses, she found more difficult to choose...the 23rd Psalm was perhaps at the top of the list, followed by Matthew 6:9-13, best known as the Lord's Prayer.
“It is not the length of life, but the depth.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
On July 23 , 2021, one of Mattie Byrd's former pastors, David Lipe, came to the
Friday Luncheon Centennial celebration party honoring the birthdays of both her and her first cousin, Remelle Davis of Birmingham, Alabama (who turned 94 on that same date). I did not arrive in time to hear his rousing speech honoring the ladies by a rehashing of some of the outstanding events that had occurred during their decades of witnessing world history. Reading a brief synopsis of those events was patently astounding...to think of the incredible events these two ladies have seen during their lifetimes.
Someone once said that you know you have reached your “Golden Years” if you were around to hear the radio address to America by President Franklin D. Roosevelt which proclaimed the words, “December 7, 1941, – A DATE THAT WILL LIVE IN INFAMY.” As both these ladies qualify for that distinction, and both have lived through the myriad of wars, discoveries, plagues, scientific advancements, and social upheavals, I paused to ask Mattie Byrd what she viewed as the most significant or horrendous event of her 100 years of life.
Without missing a beat, she replied that without a doubt that for her it was the horrible years of World War II. “The Depression? No one around here realized we were in a Depression...everyone we knew was as poor as Job's turkey back then!”
Knowing that she had been infected with the Corona virus in February of this year, I asked her for her thoughts on the COVID 19 pandemic.
As her usual feisty self, Mattie Byrd remarked “Well, it wasn't much more than a bad cold for me when I had it, but I was really worried about my son, Don and his wife, Norma. We sure don't want it again, so I have taken the vaccines, and will get the booster shot when I can cause I want to LIVE for as long as the Lord will let me. I am not looking forward to death like some of these other old people I know!”
“What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
It is altogether fitting and proper that as I went to fine tune some questions I had about the 'Bird' today (on Labor Day 2021) that I found she was not at home in the recliner. She and Norma had gone on the 'side-by-side' buggy around Hobson Hill circle to the place where the original Fant Hobson Home had once stood. Her son Don and Norma had lived in the house for a time until lightning struck it in 2008 and the old family home was lost to an unquenchable fire.
What were they doing? Gathering up limbs and detritus to clear the way for yet another Hobson descendant to build a home someday soon.
I told Mattie Byrd she had absolutely no business out there stooping and picking up the burned fragments of the old homestead as she'd had on two separate occasions in recent years had falls with broken both hips requiring surgery and extensive rehab stays.
It was a wasted breath. She waved my comment off and said... “ I sure hope you didn't come here to make my picture!”
How often do you find a 100 year old woman covered with grit and ashes and sweat and using a 4 prong walker for ambulation out there 'laboring' on Labor Day to clean up the old house place for new construction?
I have lamely titled this story about Mattie Byrd Hobson with today's very much overused word... AWESOME. Everything, it seems, is 'awesome' to young folks who really don't know what the word means. Most of the time kids just imply that something is awesome when its simply just COOL.
There are many synonyms for 'awesome' :
“Inspiring awe, extraordinary, outstanding, magnificent, amazing, breath-taking, wonderful, exceptional, remarkable, grand, astounding, incredible, phenomenal, stupendous, great” .... these are just some alternative descriptors. Each and every one of those words applies to my inspiring neighbor, my patient, my dear friend and my Emerson cousin...Mattie Byrd Estes Hobson.
“ Write it on your heart
That every day is the best day in the year.
He is rich who owns the day, and no one owns the day
Who allows it to be invaded with fret and anxiety.
Finish every day and be done with it.
You have done what you could.
Some blunders and absurdities, no doubt crept in.
Forget them as soon as you can, tomorrow is a new day;
Begin it well and serenely with too high a spirit
To be cumbered with your old nonsense.
This new day is too dear,
With its hopes and invitations,
To waste a moment on the yesterdays.”
– Ralph Waldo Emerson, Collected Poems and Translations
{ I would like to sincerely thank Mattie Byrd's devoted niece, Sandra Wilkerson, for her help in gathering this information....as they both prepare for a plane trip to Laredo, Texas for a wedding party and a long awaited visit with sister Pam!}