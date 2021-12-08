On the 8-mile drive from our house to town, no matter how tightly the windows are rolled up, the pungent scents of the Mississippi countryside can be well appreciated. Such was the case this past late November Saturday. Shortly after topping Stubbs Hill, I detected one of the favorite aromas of my youth, the unmistakable smell of oak logs burning in a real fireplace, warming someone's home on this frosty morning. This particular odor is very distinct from that usually acrid nasal appreciation of smoking piles of wet leaves in the fall...not to mention the unmistakable bouquet of a dead skunk in the middle of the road.
Inhaling this distinct olfactory sensation evoked a reverie into childhood memories of home and Christmases past. I was lost in the scent for the remaining miles of the trip and decided that not enough had ever been said about the 'smell of Christmas.'
Much has been written about the sights, sounds, and tastes of this greatest of all Holy seasons, but little has been noted about the connection between Christmas time and our wonderful human sense of smell.
I suppose folks never appreciate the most simple blessings of life until they are lost to them. These past miserable months of Covid have refreshed our thankfulness for many of God's gifts to us...not the least of which were the ability to smell and to taste our food. It seemed the majority of patients suffering with the Coronavirus have had as a symptom the complete loss of those two senses which are deeply woven together in our human make-up. This viral damage to our olfactory receptor cells lingered in many patients for weeks or sometimes months afterward. 'Anosmia,' (the medical term for the complete loss of the ability to smell), is thankfully reversible with the ability of new brain cells in the olfactory area to regenerate every 30 to 60 days.
The connections of these nerves to regions within our brain that help us distinguish the meaning of those odors is complex and nothing short of miraculous. How wonderful it is that this most primitive of all our senses is so deep within our craniums that it can immediately influence our thoughts, our memories and our emotions.
Later that day I began to ponder about all the smells that take me back in time to Christmases that were filled with youthful joy and anticipation, and that were profoundly less artificial than today's mass produced ho-ho holiday fakeness.
If I had to name only one fragrance that immediately stimulates my brain circuitry into a Christmas reminiscence it would be that amazing redolence of a freshly cut cedar.
Getting that never perfect, but always adored green icon into the house marked the beginning of the excitement of the season for me. Second runner-up would be the cut pine boughs that Mother would bring in to decorate our fireplace mantle.
There are so many smells of the days running up to Christmas that take me back to my homeplace. In that same time frame were the cold days of hog killin' that led up to the holiday. Working up slaughtered hogs for the smokehouse once cold weather arrived was a time honored tradition. The scent of fresh blood of course was an ever present part of farm life. My job in this effort was always to grind the pork for sausage and get the right combination of salt, pepper and aromatic homegrown sage into the mix. The hickory smell of the smokehouse was indescribable.
Then there were the dusky fumes of the barn itself and the velvety muzzles of the horses within it. And then yet it seemed there was always a new litter of feist dogs about this time and there really isn't much sweeter than the milk breath of newborn puppies.
Coming into the house after our chores, Daddy would park his manure soaked leather boots by that same fireside hearth. Mother would loudly protest their stench as they heated up and she would say, “Terry South, you get them stinkin' boots out of this living room!” His retort was always “Huh, that just smells like money to me, Velmer!” Later, Daddy put a pan of raw homegrown peanuts in the stove to parch for us to snack on while we watched television after supper and his arduous day's work. I can smell them now! Then, after Mother had that slightly sour but otherwise pleasant smelling nightly cornbread and buttermilk she craved, she got busy baking and stirring up recipes with the spicy fragrances of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, or Watkins vanilla flavoring, and nervously getting ready for our traditional family gathering on Christmas Eve night.
All year long, Daddy saved all his change each day in a jug in the bathroom. One sniff of a jar of coins takes me back to that habit of his. On Christmas Eve afternoon, he would take that big fruit jar to Locke's Drug Store and pour it out on the counter for Kathy Byrd to count out. With that magnificent stash, Daddy would buy every man in the family “smell goods,” primarily Old Spice cologne. And, every female in the family would receive a luscious gift of perfume or dusting powder such as Tabu or White Shoulders that would last us from one Christmas until the next.
That night, all the folks would gather in for the big feast. I can almost inhale and taste now the memory of that hot chicken and dressing, the freshly cured ham, the sweet potatoes, the tang of turnips and sallet with dash of pepper sauce, and the hot homemade yeasty rolls. The list is endless. Our table groaned with the weight of the bounty.
After supper came the thrilling 'Christmas tree.' The family all sat around and passed out way too many presents even then. The grown men relaxed and enjoyed a chaw of their 'Red Man' tobacco or a pipe full of Sir Walter Raleigh Aromatic blend. Mother would get her Peachy chewing tobacco in motion. Garrett Sweet Snuff was a delightful combo fragrance with the subtle undertone of Mentholatum Deep Heating Rub that always defined the presence of my dear Bigmama. Soon, my sister Shirley would crank up that divine coffee percolator to accompany the rich desserts.
Christmas morning smelled like bacon and biscuits with hot butter and molasses...
like a stocking full of Crayolas, comic books, packs of Juicy Fruit gum and bottle rockets for later popping...like King Leo peppermint sticks, tangerines, oranges and apples...like wrapping paper, new plastic toys, and old dusty ornaments and tinsel from years past...but mainly and most importantly, it smelled for all the world exactly like our dearly beloved and homely cedar Christmas tree. Sniff, sniff!!...NOSE-TALGIA!!!