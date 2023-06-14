Mercy! I had not thought about the term 'pet peeve' in many, many moons. Many younger readers may inquire what exactly constitutes a 'pet peeve.' It is simply something that a particular person finds especially annoying. I have more pet peeves than you can shake a stick at.
This year marks a milestone anniversary for my Ripley High School Class of 1973...a near unbelievable (at least for me) 50-year mark.
My mind began to wander back to our youthful efforts at journalism... the Ripley High School newspaper, a publication known as the Highlander. One annual feature we published was called “Senior Whims,” a very readable article which the seniors themselves composed by completing a personal questionnaire on topics such as favorite food, favorite color, favorite song, future plans, and of course, 'my pet peeve.' Some examples of that reported high school peevishness from a half-century ago:
- Getting kissed by a boy who dips Skoal.
- Getting two 'licks' from Coach King for chewing gum in class.
- Babysitting wormy, booger-eating kids.
- Being sprayed in class by Mrs. Cox's dreaded B-O 'Back-off” can.
- NO Air-conditioning at school! (the probable cause of the B-O)
- Mama Gaddis making us diagram the Gettysburg Address.
- Liars.
Another type of pet peeve involves words or phrases that quite literally grate upon the nerves of some of us. I fondly recall getting e-mails from the wonderful Louis J. Lyell, a true renaissance man who recently passed at age 97. (Mr. Lyell was a long time resident of Jackson, Mississippi, and the father/father-in-law of my dear friends, Dr. Luke and Louise Lyell Lampton.”)
“Woo,” as he was known to his immediate family, was a stickler for the preservation of a clear and precise written English language. He strove to keep writers “free from the pollution of empty jargon, idiotic euphemism, self-serving imprecision, comic redundancy, and general nonsense.”
As a lifelong warrior for the elimination of cliches and 'dimwitticisms' from written communications, “Woo” exchanged e-mails with me over the years and greatly encouraged my writing efforts. Without fail, every e-mail that he sent to all his communicants was closed with a standard warning:
- E-mails containing these words will automatically go to TRASH: dox... woke...meme...viral...bottom line...artisanal...icon...legend...affordable...bells and whistles...boomers...millennials...Gen X/Y...paradigm shift...cool...that's awesome...have issues...double/hunker down...push the envelope...proactive...reach out...epic...opt...diss...I personally...fave...going forward...in the pipeline...at the end of the day...in the ballpark...touch base...foodie...laundry list...move on...entitlement...genre...litany...think outside the box...hashtag...bucket list...that being said...got your back.
(List to be continued; suggestions are invited.)
If Woo was still sending e-mails, I would have several pet peeve words and phrases to add to his list.
- It has been a minute (I get this response when I ask patients how long it has been since they filled their blood pressure prescription, it generally translates into something akin to a year's time)...on a scale of one to ten (trite)...I'm just saying (I know, darling, I just heard it come out of your mouth)...the new normal (the new normal can kiss my foot)...with all due respect (meaning I don't really respect you at all)...he threw shade on her (publicly criticized or expressed contempt for someone)... ...WHATEVER! (a dismissive and ill-mannered phrase)...I feel your pain (or sometimes just 'I feel you' –well, not if I can help it!)...like ( or rather the irresponsible and annoying use of the word 'like' repeatedly in a spoken conversation – 'Like, man, it like really bugs the stew out of me.!) ...diversity...inclusion...political correctness...gender-affirming ...not a happy camper (all these idiotic new phrases make me 'not a happy camper!)...no worries...push the envelope (really, what envelope?)...the F-WORD (I can't stand watching TV shows and movies in which this word is used in almost every sentence...think 'Yellowstone')....healthcare provider (I truly despise being referred to as a 'provider,' dadgummit, I'm a physician!)...it is what it is (to my ear, this is the most wretchedly offensive and depressing phrase in the English language).
I could keep on going ad nauseam with the words and phrases that perturb me. But now let us explore just a few everyday things and occurrences that torment many of us:
- Chiggers, mosquitoes, ticks, fire ants (really all types of ants, but especially these demons), red wasps, brown recluse spiders and any other insect or arachnid that relentlessly attacks the human race
- The warm weather return of the ubiquitous housefly
- Poison oak and poison ivy rampant in my flower beds
- Constantly changing weed-eater cord (makes me want to sling the darn thing against the wall)
- All outdoor power equipment that must be cranked with pull-cords
- Conversely, indoor and outdoor household equipment that are powered by electrical cords. (I remember my Daddy once remarking that if he was on an airplane, he didn't want a parachute for safety, he would take a long extension cord with him, because if the plane went down, that cord would certainly hang on something!)
- Constant kinks in the water hose. (Can you deduce from the last several pet peeves that I have been working in the yard recently?)
- Vladimir Putin (the very sight of him makes me want to retch)
- Donald Trump (ditto)
- Political signs everywhere-most of which cannot be read from a moving vehicle
- The price of fuel, which makes the price of absolutely everything higher of course.
- When I fill up with gas here in town, and then drive 30 miles to another town, only to find the exact same gas is 20 cents a gallon cheaper!
- That every piece of mail I send to a Ripley address less than a mile away has to travel to Memphis first, and takes at least three days to get there. Also, it seems that every time I buy stamps, the price has gone up AGAIN!
- That my bank is no longer open on Saturday mornings.
- Spammers, scammers, and Robo phone calls
- Fakebook... oops...I meant Facebook
- People that have more tattoos than teeth
- People that have so many body-part piercings with rings and dangling metal that they look like they were pulled out of the bottom of my tackle box!
- Direct-to-consumer television advertising of prescription drugs absolutely drives me wild! The medication they are touting generally costs 800 bucks a month, and think about this...what cancer patient is going to go to their oncologist and tell them which chemotherapy drug to give them? Utter craziness.
- Several things about cell phone texting get under my skin... the shortcuts and abbreviations in some folks' text messages are indecipherable. While many of them are easy to figure out, (OMG, LOL, JK, IDK), some are a total mystery. Group texts can be confusing and irritating, they ding endlessly, many times from phone numbers of unknown participants. Then there is the spell correct gremlin that changes the words you have typed to something entirely different...as a recent example, I typed “send her my love” and what was sent out became “send her my liver.”
I hope you enjoyed reading a few of my UN-favorite things, most of which cannot be remedied for love nor money. Readers' suggestions on some of your own pet peeves are welcomed. You may e-mail me at dwaliasouth@yahoo.com
It would be 'awesome' to like hear from you soon. I'm just saying...LOL!
