The second month of 2023 has already begun and I make no bones about it. It is annually my least favorite month of the year. Because we can't get to Spring without traversing it, let's find some things to endure the coldest, dankest, lousiest and thankfully shortest month of the year.
There is controversy about how to pronounce the name February. Some folks get both 'Rs' in and say “Feb-broo-err-ee,” while perhaps a majority of southern speakers say “Feb-you-err-ee.”
The name February is derived from the Roman lunar month, Februarius, from the Latin term februum which means “purification.”
There are many other historical names for February; I deem the most appropriate one is the Old English term Solmonath which means 'MUD MONTH.'
February 1, 2023 – “Rabbit Day”
As a long-time devotee of the International Storytelling Festival held annually in Jonesboro, Tennessee, I quickly learned to love the tales of the late Katherine Tucker Windham of Selma, Alabama. One of her stories was about the superstition of waking up on the morning of the first day of every month and jumping up to be the first to declare “Rabbit, Rabbit, Rabbit!” before anyone else. If one succeeded in this, then the best of luck would follow them for the entire month ahead. (I try to be the first to text fellow 'Rabbit Day' enthusiasts, brother Tommy Covington and John 'Eoin' Wall, and I am usually successful in being the winner. Today was no different!)
The exact origin of this superstition is not known, but is found in the folklore of Great Britain and North America. Perhaps the most famous devotee of the Rabbit tradition was Franklin D. Roosevelt. “Even Mr. Roosevelt, the President of the United States, has confessed to a friend that he says 'Rabbit, Rabbit' on the first of every month – and what is more, he would not think of omitting the utterance on any account.” – newspaper article, 1935.
February 2, 2023 – “Groundhog Day”
The composition of this month's missive was coincidental with the tradition of Groundhog Day, that goofy legend we all know, love and totally put no faith in – that a pampered fat ground squirrel in Pennsylvania could predict the onset of the timing of spring. What could a woodchuck named Punxatawny Phil know about Mississippi weather?
Well, my resident rodent weather forecaster, 'Whitten Hill Bill,' came out and immediately returned to his kudzu tunnel paradise without out seeing a sunlit shadow or anything besides the boggy gloom that the day held, thus predicting that Winter is over for us in North Mississippi.
It certainly doesn't feel like it. In fact, over the past few days, weather related fears have been the primary topic of discussion. It seemed that the predictions for severe winter weather this week gave many of us a touch of PTID (Post Traumatic ICE Disorder). Somehow, we dodged a bullet in Tippah County, but our neighbor to the west, Benton County was not as fortunate. Everyone old enough to recall was breath-holding because of the indelible memories of the 'Great Southern Ice Storm' from February 9-13, 1994 which has been deemed the second worst in history. (Folks who remembered a similarly crippling gigantic 'Blizzard of 1951' say that it was even worse.)
Everyone who remembers that time almost 30 years ago has survival stories to tell. We were stranded here at the house and without electricity for less than a week. Many less fortunate in the county didn't get power for over a month. Thankfully, we had a wood-burning fireplace insert which not only kept us warm, but upon which we could cook simple meals such as chili and hot dogs. My boys were young and remember the experience as 'camping out inside the house.' Roughing it got old fairly rapidly for mom and dad.
February 14, 2023 – “Valentine's Day”
You may have heard the legend of the first Valentine Card which was said to have been sent in third century Rome under the reign of Emperor Claudius II. It seems Claudius decided that bachelors made better soldiers, so he outlawed marriage for young men. A young priest named Valentine felt the law was unjust and defied the Emperor's decree, by performing marriages in secret. When Claudius discovered this, Valentine was arrested and received the death sentence for refusing to renounce his faith. While in prison, he came to love the jailer's daughter. Shortly before his execution, Valentine sent a final letter to the young girl and signed it “from your Valentine,” which sounds just like the expression we use today. Valentine was beaten, stoned to death and beheaded on February 14, 270 and was later made the patron Saint of love and marriage in Catholicism. Such a gory beginning for this popular holiday! (Incidentally, I have noticed that Wal-Mart has been celebrating Valentine's Day since the week before Christmas.)
February 20, 2023 – “President's Day”
This technically should be called Washington's Birthday which was originally celebrated on February 22. Abraham Lincoln's birthday was February 12. However, the Feds got their fingers in the pie and passed a bill called the 'Uniform Monday Holiday Act' in 1970, and the observance began to be referred to as “President's Day,” which in my opinion effectively watered down the original meaning of the day. It is observed on the third Monday in February, and since its inception has never fallen on the 22nd.
Two other US Presidents have February birthdays... Ronald Reagan on the 6th and a President most of us are unfamiliar with, William Henry Harrison on the 9th. The 68 year old Harrison has the distinction of having the shortest presidency in American history. In 1841, he attended his freezing and wet inaugural ceremony, where he caught “a bad cold,” and died of pneumonia only 31 days later.
February 21, 2023 – Shrove Tuesday, (Fat Tuesday/ Mardi Gras)
A movable feast day which has different meanings for different folks. In some Christian countries, it is observed by participating in confession and penitence. It is the day before Ash Wednesday (February 22) which heralds the Lenten season of fasting and prayer. Lent is observed for 40 days prior to Easter, commemorating the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert and enduring the temptations of Satan.
The original Fat Tuesday/ Mardi Gras began thousands of years ago as an uninhibited pagan festival of spring fertility. When Rome embraced Christianity, the blow-out feasting and general debauchery had to be incorporated in some fashion to gain public acceptance. Then, as now, folks didn't cotton to the idea of losing all their rowdy partying celebrations!
February 28, 2023 – No 'Leaping' Until 2024
2023 is a “common year” having a mere 28 days; as such February is the only month of the year that can pass without having a single full moon. This month's full moon occurs on Sunday, February 5, and is traditionally known as the SNOW MOON. Once again we can thank the ancient Romans for introducing us to our solar calendar.
My absolute favorite thing about February is that no matter how horrible the winter weather has been, my beloved daffodils are popping up and growing again. There are even a few early bloomers greeting me with their buttery golden cups and heady fragrance. They amazingly emerge from their earthly slumber once again heralding the end of winter, the promise of spring, and for me are the purest symbols of rebirth, spiritual renewal and the hope of eternal life.