“Terminal Insomnia”— that’s the proper medical term for it. No, it doesn’t mean that losing that last portion of a sweet good morning’s sleep is going to cause our untimely death; rather, we are waking up much earlier than desired, say at 3 or 4 a.m., and then are unable to accomplish a solid 7-8 hours of sack time. If it happens often enough, our mental and physical health begins to suffer.
This is an infuriating disorder and a bit more difficult to treat than “Initial Insomnia,” which refers to the inability to simply fall asleep, which may often be alleviated with a warm bath, a glass of milk, or a Tylenol PM.
And since the Covid pandemic has been raging this past year, we have seen and also personally experienced this exasperating stress and anxiety-induced problem. (At least it is not “Fatal Familial Insomnia,” a thankfully extremely rare and incurable genetic disorder that results in the total inability to sleep for months on end, followed by brain damage and ultimately death.)
But enough scary clinical stuff … One morning recently, after a particularly irritating bout with terminal insomnia, I yawned during a patient’s visit and begged her pardon. We began a discussion of our mutual sleep deprivation episodes. I remarked that if there was a stop-action video recorded of me between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m., then played back in fast motion, it would appear that I was wrestling with some invisible angel as I tried to find a comfortable decubitus position. Apparently, this patient concurred about similar experiences in her own recent sleep pattern.
She said, “Doc, I just call it ‘swimming in the sheets,’ and I go swimming every morning since old ‘Rona came to town.” I thought this a brilliant analogy and pondered on this imagery frequently that day.
Then, in the wee hours of the next morning, I snapped awake when my husband Roger lumbered around the room headed to the loo. He was as quiet as he could be in doing so, but even during sleep I am hyper-vigilant with the apprehension of a fall … figuratively, with one eye open and one shut. Roger is a professional hibernator, and when he comes back to bed, he almost immediately returns to dreamland.
I am usually not so fortunate. The tendency is for me to receive the curse of the Uhtceare. Put succinctly, the Uhtceare is a much underused Old English word meaning “lying awake before dawn and worrying.” Uht (pronounced oot) is the restless hour or so before daylight when you really should be in a happy sweet dream slumber.
If you are in your bed with your squinting eyes daring to peek at the alarm clock repeatedly, if you are trying desperately to locate the off-switch of your brain in the hope of a few more winks of sleep, you are probably suffering from a case of uhtceare.
Ceare (pronounced key-are-ah) was another Old English word meaning ‘to feel care and sorrow.’ For some dreadful reason, these disturbing emotions love to strike us during our uht when we ‘swim in the sheets’ --- recalling our mistakes and missteps both large and small, worrying over our sins both of omission and commission, and pondering revenge on those we perceive to have trespassed against us.
In his very entertaining book “The Horologicon: A Day’s Jaunt Through the Lost Words of the English Language,” British writer Mark Forsyth gives us a bit of background on this pestilence:
“For an affliction so common, ‘uhtceare’ is a very rare word. It is recorded only once, in a poem called ‘The Wife’s Lament,’ which, surprisingly, is not about how awful and messy her husband is, but about how he has been exiled to a far country and left her here with her uhtceare and her vicious in-laws. Old English poetry is almost universally miserable, and Old English poets should really have bucked up a bit, but they did give us the word ‘uhtceare’ and for that we should be grateful.”
TOSSIN’ AND TURNIN’
Much of the time during my recent episodes of uhtceare, the problematic subjects are far-ranging from “why did I do/say that to him/her?” to “did I actually remember to lock the back door/turn off the stove/push LOL before ‘send’ on that last abrasive text message I composed?” or to “are my yard dogs incessantly barking at a possum/raccoon/skunk or a burglar at this ungodly hour?”
This night, the offender was aptly that one-hit-wonder song from 1965— “Tossing and Turning,” which quickly became an ‘earworm’ playing in an endless loop in my brain circuitry …
For fear of starting it up again today, I will recount a few of the tactics the protagonist of this song engaged in trying to get back to sleep: “I kicked the blankets on the floor, turned my pillow upside down, jumped outta bed, turned ON the light, pulled down the shade, went to the kitchen for a bite, rolled up the shade, turned OFF the light, jumped back into bed it was the middle of the night—the clock downstairs was strikin’ four, couldn’t get you off my mind, heard the milkman at the door…blah, blah, blah.”
At my own 4 a.m. hour, much of the humor of the song was soon lost on me.
I began remembering a frequently recurring event of my youth. When my aging Daddy would get home worn slap out from a day’s hard labor, he would eat supper and grab the remote to quickly become ‘lord and master of the television.’ Immediately after getting still and comfortable on the couch, he would begin snoring. Mother would try to slip the remote from his hand to change the channel, and he would snap awake and shout “I was watchin’ Wild Kingdom, dern’ it!”
Mother would lament, “You make me sick, Terry South, you can sleep any time anywhere, and I roll and tumble all night trying to rest!”
Daddy would counter with a put-down, “Well, old gal, you could sleep, too, if it wasn’t for your damned old guilty conscience” then with one finger-flick we’d be back with Marlin Perkins in Mutual of Omaha land.
I decided to try to get that song out of my head by composing another:
‘Swimming in the Sheets’ --- sung to the tune of ‘Bringing in the Sheaves’
Snoring in the morning, Snoring like a chainsaw,
Snoring after midnight - would be a welcome treat.
But I’m wide awake at 3 a.m. again - and
I can’t go back to sleep, I’m swimming in the SHEETS.
Swimming in the sheets, swimming in the sheets…
Lord, please help me stop this swimming in the sheets!!
FINALLY - 40 WINKS BEFORE RISE AND SHINE TIME
Okay, that didn’t work either so, the next approach would logically be prayer time.
“Dear Lord, I lie here this morning recognizing your power and merciful goodness. . .” And not even one sentence into my prayer, a funny little pain shoots through my side, (or head, or leg, etc.) and the ‘worry bone’ begins to ache. I squirm a while longer.
Although it has been 12 years since I had cancer treatment and was long ago pronounced ‘cured,’ the specter of a potential recurrence hangs like the sword of Damocles over my head. I know it likely does for every thinking person who has ever had a bout with a malignancy. Any new pain or change in your body brings the nagging question to mind . . . “Is IT back?”
Then at last, I diagnose myself with a newly minted ailment of my own design…
PADD—Prayer Attention Deficit Disorder. Theologian and writer of the beloved Chronicles of Narnia series addressed the problem of distractions during prayer in his book The Screwtape Letters. C.S. Lewis wrote that when our minds begin wandering, we tend to try to use our feeble willpower to guide ourselves back into our original prayer. We then become frustrated when our minds veer off course again to some worry that inserts itself into our talks with God. Lewis’ concluding solution, though, was that it was much better “to accept these distractions as our present problem and lay that before God and make it the main theme of our prayers.”
A persistent worry or a negative or even sinful thought that disrupts our prayers should become a focal point in our daily chats with the Lord. God wants the real US when we address Him, a conversation complete with all our anxieties and shortcomings laid bare.
And always, we begin again ... just before dropping off, yet another song begins playing in my ear ...
“It’s me; it’s me, O Lord, Standin’ in the need of prayer.
Not my brother, not my sister; but it’s me, O Lord,
Standin’ in the need of prayer.”
Here I am again, Lord, at the foot of your cross, so thankful that You love me just the way I am ~~ battle-scarred, weak, imperfect and broken. Mold me and mend me with your mercy, grace and love~~JUST AS I AM. Amen