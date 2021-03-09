Prologue
“Have you heard of the wonderful one-hoss shay,
That was built in such a logical way
It ran a hundred years to a day,
And then, of a sudden, it – ah, but stay,
I’ll tell you what happened without delay,
Scaring the Parson into fits,
Frightening people out of their wits, –
Have you ever heard of that, I say?”
These are the opening lines to a poem we surely all experienced in high school American Literature class – “The Deacon’s Masterpiece” by the physician-poet Dr. Oliver Wendell Holmes. Having been so fortunate half a century ago to study under three of the best high school English teachers ever to grace the halls of Mississippi schools – Mrs. Jo Cox, Momma Allie Gattis, and Mrs. Betty King – the important poems, plays, and novels of our culture became seared into my cranium.
I recall Mrs. Gattis had us memorize and recite the prologue to Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales” and required that we stand and deliver with a Middle English brogue. Mrs. Cox had us learn Lincoln’s “Gettysburg Address” and made us diagram the entire speech from memory! Of these three fine educators, Mrs. Cox and Mrs. Gattis have transitioned to that heavenly classroom in the sky, but Mrs. Betty King is still very much with us and still working.
When the story of the “Wonderful One-Hoss Shay” came roaring back to me recently, I decided to give Mrs. Betty a phone call primarily just to hear her voice again. Although Mrs. King is a very petite lady, she always had such a commanding voice in class that she could get the attention and respect of even the worst behaved boys in school. She would say to us when things would get too rowdy… “Listen, I may be Mrs. King, but I am the QUEEN BEE OF THIS HIVE, so straighten up and fly right!”
We talked about how the lessons we were exposed to in school are so often carried with us throughout our lifetimes. Such was this case during the recent February week of what has been termed “Snowmageddon.” We all thought daily life and mobility had been restrictive over the past year 2020 due to the stupid pandemic, but this recent rare, week-long, and impossibly impassable ice and snow were like the icing on the cake.
The Sudden Demise of My Wonderful One-Hoss Microwave
On one of those snow-sequestered afternoons I decided to make that cake. I put a stick of cold butter in a mixing bowl and placed it in my trusty GE microwave to melt. I set the timer and turned aside to my recipe book. Of a sudden, from the oven there began a hair-raising, frying racket, then zapp-ker-pow! I jumped as a bolt of white lightning shot through my microwave, and I ran to shut her off. When I opened the door, a large puff of gray smoke billowed forth and my kitchen was filled with the acrid stink of melted plastic. The right hand inside wall of the oven was a fried black fright.
I stood there and thought for a moment about my previously dependable and totally trouble-free microwave. I had purchased it in 2002 from the steadfast Hillman Hopper’s Appliances on the square in Ripley, so it had been in constant daily use for 19 long years with nary a glitch in performance.
If you do the math, you realize something profound…this little machine served me for right at 7000 days. At a bare minimum estimate of being used 3 times a day during that span, my sturdy oven had participated in cooking at least 21,000 meals. I would say that was quite a good run!
I sat down and that Dr. Holmes’ 1858 poem “The Deacon’s Masterpiece; or, The Wonderful One-Hoss Shay” came floating into my memory bank. Now, it helps if you know what Holmes is talking about – a ‘one-hoss shay’ is the colloquial pronunciation of a ‘one-horse chaise,’ this buggy being a light and chair-like two person horse-drawn carriage widely in use at the time.
“Now in the building of chaises, I tell you what,
There is always somewhere a weakest spot,--
In hub, tire, feloe, in spring or thill,
In panel, or crossbar, or floor, or sill,
In screw, bolt, thoroughbrace, -- lurking still,
Find it somewhere you must and will,--
Above or below, or within or without, --
And that’s the reason, beyond a doubt,
A chaise breaks down, but doesn’t wear out.”
So that New England Deacon in the poem had vowed in 1755 to build a carriage with all parts of it being so equally strong, and so perfect in logical construction that it could never possibly break down. Though the shay was meant to last forever, in 1855 (while being driven by the unsuspecting church Parson) it spontaneously and completely collapses into a pitiful heap of scrap… this exactly 100 years to the day after it was built.
“First of November, ‘Fifty-five!
This morning the Parson takes a drive.
Now, small boys, get out of the way!
Here comes the wonderful one-hoss shay,
Drawn by a rat-tailed, ewe-necked bay.
‘HUDDUP!’ said the Parson. – Off went they.
The Parson was working on his Sunday’s text,--
Had got to fifthly, and stopped perplexed
At what the – Moses—was coming next.
All at once the horse stood still,
Close by the meet’n’-house on the hill.
First a shiver, and then a thrill,
Then something decidedly like a spill,--
And the Parson was sitting upon a rock,
At half past nine by the meet’n’-house clock—
Just the hour of the Earthquake shock!
And what do you think the Parson found,
When he got up and stared around?
As if it has been to the mill and ground!
You see, of course, if you’re not a dunce,
How it went to pieces all at once, --
All at once and nothing first, --
Just as bubbles do when they burst.
End of the wonderful one-hoss shay.
Logic is logic. That’s all I say.”
A Tad of Microwave History
I now recall the very first microwave oven I ever saw. It seemed nothing less that a magician’s trick at the time. My parents used to love to go to the Mid-South Fair in Memphis, one of the few attractions we ever enjoyed back then. I suppose it was in about 1964 or so, as I was perhaps 8 or 9 at the time. Mother and I went into a large tent where new inventions were being displayed and demonstrated. There was a uniformed lady chef standing next to a hulking metal “Radarange” as tall as she was! A line formed and passed by where she would offer to cook each curious person a hotdog in just 20 seconds. When it was our turn, Mother said “I don’t want one of them durn things, that radioactive stuff will cause cancer.” The chef asked me if I wanted to try one and being the perpetual fat little piglet, I said “Yessss, Mam!!” and twenty seconds later she forked it to me on a paper plate, and I gobbled it down in no time flat. Mother was appalled and vowed nothing like that would ever be in her kitchen, and shuttled me off to the next exhibit.
The patent for the first ‘Radar ovens’ was given to the serendipitous discoverer of the non-military application of the ‘magnetron tube.’ A Raytheon employee named Percy Spencer was standing in the lab next to a magnetron when he suddenly felt a peanut bar in his pocket become melting hot. Itching to know more about it the potential for food cooking, he soon got a package of popcorn kernels and held them near the magnetron. Popcorn exploded all over the lab, thus becoming the first edible thing to be intentionally cooked by radar waves! (Of course, popcorn is still quite a microwave oven favorite.)
In 1955, Tappan introduced the first commercial microwave; the wall-mounted “RL-1” was marketed to the restaurant industry and sold for almost $11,000 in today’s dollars. That went over about like a lead balloon. But, the market began to flourish in 1967 when Amana came out with a countertop model, the “Radarange,” selling for a slightly more affordable $495.
Mother was adamant, but once she relented and Daddy finally bought her one sometime in the 70s, she was hooked. I remember Daddy once lamenting the purchase, saying how he was not fond of them “nuclear leftovers” that she was serving up!
The Snowmageddon Solution
Alrighty then, I can’t get out of the driveway in 3 inches of ice topped with 6 inches of snow. I reminded myself that a real cook doesn’t have to have a microwave to survive. I’ll buy us a new one when traversing the roads is a safe option. But, we sure do get spoiled to those labor and time saving devices.
I remembered that there was a microwave up in the attic that my daughter-in-law had used in her college dorm. I went upstairs to retrieve it, and cautiously eased down one stair step at a time with that compact but amazingly heavy old ‘Sharp’ oven. When putting it in place on the counter, I noted on its back, the date it was made and the original owner’s name…in 1993, it had belonged to Kimmie’s granny, Mary, ( Mrs. “Soupy” Childers.) There isn’t much wattage, and there are no digital bells or whistles…but, at age 28, I expect the little feller is also a “One-Hoss Shay” microwave. I’m going with it for now.
A Logical Epilogue
Dr. Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr., (1809-1894) – was a Boston physician, professor, medical researcher, inventor, writer, poet, and polymath (look it up, dear reader, I had to) who composed this month’s topic/subject matter over 160 years ago. This particular poem, among several famous ones that this Renaissance man penned, has been often interpreted by literary historians as a satire on the ‘breakdown of Calvinism in America.’ I don’t buy that.
The man was first and foremost a physician. Why would he (as the son of a Congregational minister) choose to write disparagingly about a religious body? I feel it was more likely that he is writing about the human body. Most of us have weak points in our organ systems that cause us to ‘break down’ and die too soon.
But, like that “Wonderful One-Hoss Shay,” those of us fortunate enough to be equally strong in every “hub, panel, and screw” simply wear out, rather than breaking down after a lifetime of good service.
Would that our bodies could last an entire century and simply let us wear out and have us burst ‘of a sudden, like a bubble’ rather than rusting-out or breaking down miserably piece-by-piece.
Dear Lord, I do pray, make us all a “one-hoss shay.”