In this horrible year of the coronavirus pandemic, how can we endure the continuous yammering on about it day and night? But, yet, how can we possibly keep from talking and thinking about it? The raw truth is we must all persist in facing up to it every day in practically every aspect of our lives.
Overnight, the entire world has been re-introduced to our oldest traveling companion: a plague of biblical proportions that threatens potential death with every human interaction. Whether you realize it or not, no matter how careful we have been these past 10 months, we have ALL certainly been exposed to it by now.
One year ago this month, we were getting occasional little newsfeeds that told us about a novel virus outbreak in Wuhan, China for which there was no antibiotic therapy, no preventive vaccine, and no prior medical expertise in therapeutics. As a physician, along with every other ‘essential’ worker, the experience has felt like a year long roller-coaster ride on the “Zippin’ Pippin” at the Mid-South Fair. This thought brings me to the realization that there really is no such thing as a ‘non-essential worker.’
Christianity has been handling epidemics for 2000 years
One adjective you hear bandied about on the news to describe Covid-19 is that it is “unprecedented.” Not so. As recently as 100 years ago the world faced the Spanish Flu pandemic which may have claimed as many as 500 million lives.
Lyman Stone, a research fellow at the Institute for Family Studies, reminds us how people of faith have faced and fought plagues over the centuries. He writes,
“Historians have suggested that the terrible Antonine Plague (likely smallpox) of the 2nd century, which might have killed off a quarter of the Roman Empire, led to the spread of Christianity, as Christians cared for the sick and offered a spiritual model whereby plagues were not the work of angry and capricious deities, but rather the product of a broken Creation in revolt against a loving God…
“But the more famous epidemic was the Plague of Cyprian, named for the Bishop of Carthage, who gave a colorful account of this disease in his sermons. Probably a disease related to Ebola, this plague helped set off the crisis of the 3rd century in the Roman world. But it did something else, too: It triggered the explosive growth of Christianity. Cyprian’s sermons told Christians not to grieve for plague victims (who live in heaven), but to redouble their efforts to care for the living … good to be done to all men, not merely the household of faith.”
The practice of self-sacrificial attendance to the sick and dying has continued to be seen throughout history. When the Bubonic plague (AKA the ‘Black Death,’ a rat-borne bacterial infection, Yersinia pestis) reached Wittenberg, Germany in 1527, Martin Luther would not leave the city, but instead stayed and ministered to plague victims. His decision not to escape Wittenberg ultimately resulted in the death of his daughter Elizabeth.
Today, this infection can be cured by simple antibiotics. Five hundred years ago, the mortality rate was between 50 and 60%. Martin Luther later wrote a tract, “Whether Christians Should Flee the Plague,” wherein he made clear what a Christian’s response to an epidemic should be … that Christian physicians should not abandon their posts, Christian governmental leaders should not flee their districts, and Christian clergymen should not abandon their congregations. Essentially he was saying that it is better that we ourselves fall ill serving our neighbor than trying
to save our own skins, and that if we truly care for each other we will wear masks and share masks, wash our hands and share antiseptics,
soap, gloves, and food (and toilet paper?) with our fellow man, and not hoard them. Martin Luther further elaborated on the Fifth Commandment (“Thou shalt not murder”) by stating that we should not endanger the lives of others by being recklessly negligent of the safety of others. Luther’s essay instructed believers to obey quarantine orders, and take every precaution to avoid spreading the infection. The early Christian community thus created the first hospitals in Europe as safe, clean places to care for the sick during plague times.
Today, we are part of the problem
Religious groups of all faiths throughout the world have sadly been responsible for some super-spreading of Covid-19. Some of this is due simply to the ignorance of the diabolical nature of this virus. Some of it perhaps is the knuckle-headed political belief that the pandemic is simply an overblown hoax and product of the liberal media.
Reading the history of pandemics over the centuries, you will find similarities in the responses to this scourge … fear-inducing conspiracy theories, the touting of quack cures, mistakes in decisions made by government officials and the stigmatization and persecution of specific ethnic or geographic groups continue to abound. There is a human tendency to want to lay the blame on someone, no matter how weak or unfounded the evidence is. This is the consistently unfortunate approach that has been taken throughout the centuries and it persists today.
One concern I think all healthcare professionals have is the continued reluctance on the part of so many folks in our communities to take life-saving advice. Sadly, “Denial is not a river over in Egypt,” but is a rather dim-witted defense mechanism which has resulted in much death and heartache for us all. We have noted that although you can’t go into Wal-Mart and many other public venues without a mask on, there is some kind of disconnect in the minds of many church-goers that makes going into a small religious sanctuary with a naked face somehow exempt from contagion.
Church services would NOT HAVE to be cancelled if congregations would only do the simple things that we humanly can do right now to avoid spreading this virus … wearing a face covering, forgoing hand-shaking and hugs for now, sanitizing hands, and staying home if you are sick or are a high risk individual.
What many mask-deniers don’t seem to realize is that anything less than a medical grade mask (think N-95) serves one primary purpose: to protect the other fellow from your respiratory secretions. It is one thing if you don’t mind taking risks with your own life, but, it is something else entirely when you potentially endanger all those you contact!
And masks have to be worn properly over the nose and mouth to do any good. A local pastor (who requested not to be quoted) gave me an analogy that is too good not to share here: “Wearing a mask down on your chin gives you about the same amount of protection as wearing a condom on your testicles.”
We all suffer when weekly gatherings with our church family must be canceled due to the inability of some to adhere to health and safety recommendations. The death rate from Coronavirus is 5 percent. (i.e. - one patient in 20 who contracts the disease will likely die) This means 95 percent of its victims are still breathing, although many with lingering symptoms such as extreme fatigue and weakened lungs. And, Covid-19 leaves virtually every thinking older person scared, worried, lonely, and nervously wondering if anybody would even miss them if they are gone.
We all have need of physical, mental and moral support within our communities to live sane and healthy lives. Despair and desperation are a consequence of extreme social isolation especially for our elders.
Live-streaming sermons on You Tube, skyping, and Facebook generated church news simply do not cut the mustard for the countless shut-ins who don’t own a computer and who can barely even operate their TV remote controls. All souls have a basic need to be touched even if it simply a gloved hand on a trembling shoulder.
Perhaps the saddest situation of all has been the total quarantine of nursing homes and assisted living facility residents. For the past nine long months, family members could not physically visit their loved ones. They could only see them from the outside through their window, or in the event that they were deemed to be actively dying. Despite this harsh edict, there were serious outbreak in almost every long-term care facility which in total have accounted for more than half of all the Covid-19 deaths in Mississippi!
How did this happen then? Obviously, the Coronavirus had to be brought into the nursing homes by symptom-free health care workers and by cash-strapped nursing aides who came to work sick before mandatory Covid testing of employees was implemented.
Maintaining hope in hard times
You may have heard someone quip that “Hope is not a strategy,” that merely wanting things to change doesn’t make it happen. That may hold true for politicians and ball coaches, but not for all of us.
“This too shall pass” is a very wise motto for us to cling to. No matter how wonderful or horrible life seems to us to be, THINGS WILL CHANGE. Every thought, every emotion, and every life experience, even the chaos of this pandemic is temporary.
In 1859, Abraham Lincoln recounted:
“It has been said an Eastern monarch once charged his wise men to invent him a sentence, to be ever in view, and which would be true in all times and situations. They presented him the words: ‘And this, too, shall pass away.’ How much it expresses! How chastening in the hour of pride! How consoling in the depths of affliction!”
Another thing I am hoping will pass is the wrong-headed thinking that vaccines are dangerous. I am having the devil right now trying to get patients to get their flu vaccines this year; about half of them are refusing to take one. It has never been as important as it is this season to be protected against this double threat. When we very soon get the vaccines against Coronavirus, I anticipate that many folks will be “anti-vaxxers,” and will refuse the preventative injection which will ultimately turn things around for the world by giving us “herd-immunity,” eliminating this very dangerous disease as researchers have done long ago with small-pox and polio. Most people today have no memory of the toll these diseases can take. Vaccines don’t save lives, but VACCINATIONS do! Belatedly, people should wake up to the fact that the age of epidemics is never over. We should remember the lessons of the past…watch, wait, pray and never give up hope.