“Sweet are the uses of adversity;
Which, like the toad, ugly and venomous,
Wears yet a precious jewel in his head;
And this our life, exempt from public haunt,
Finds tongues in trees, books in running brooks,
Sermons in stones, and good in everything.”
- As You Like It (1599 ) William Shakespeare
The human body is a fascinating and mysterious thing. We all possess one, but most folks understand more about how their car functions than they do this hunk of clay the Lord gave us to live in. This general naivete of our own body's workings has been so for centuries, and of course, generally remains so today. Thus, despite all the new imaging technology available to us (MRIs, CT Scans) doctors and nurses have no less work to do when it comes to diagnosing and treating puzzling bodily ailments.
I ran into this quote referencing 'toadstones' one morning recently. This prompted some research into the legends of their curative powers. Also known as 'bufonite,' the toadstone is a mythical stone or gem that was thought to be found in the head of an old toad frog. It was supposed to be an antidote to poisons, but in truth toadstones were fossilized teeth of an extinct breed of fish from the Jurassic and Cretaceous prehistoric periods.
These perfectly formed stones were set by European jewelers into magical rings and amulets from Medieval times until the 18th century. The common toad has 'poison glands' in its skin so it was believed that they carried their own antidote with them in the form of a healing and magic stone. Supposedly, they were most effective against poisons when worn directly against the skin, on which occasion they would 'heat up, sweat and change color.' Toadstones were also felt to miraculously help with the treatment of epilepsy, kidney disease, and to attain earthly happiness.
When reading of the toadstones, I was reminded of my discovery of another legendary healing rock, the 'Madstone,' while perusing local literature.
SOUTHERN SENTINEL, November 29, 1894
“BITTEN BY A MAD DOG”
“Henry, the 12 year old son of J.L. Walker, was attacked in the street opposite Dr. (Eli Marion) Alexander's residence last Friday by a dog supposed to be afflicted with rabies. The animal reared up and evidently made for the boy's throat but Henry threw out his arms and the dog's teeth were buried into the left forearm. After biting the boy the dog fled in a northern direction and afterward slain by some parties near Falkner. Mr. Walker carried his son that same afternoon to Mrs. Palmer's and applied the madstone which is said to have stuck for ten consecutive hours. Henry does not complain and it is to be hoped that no serious consequences will result."
Closer to modern day history is a madstone story found in a local recipe book called “Family Treasures: A Collection of Recipes From the Huddleston and Wilbanks Families” published in 2001. In the back of this wonderful book of traditional family cooking secrets and lore I came across a story titled “The Madstone” written by none other than my dear cousin-in-law, Carolyn Sanderson.
The Madstone
During the 1940's most of the people in the country carried water from a spring near their house for cooking, drinking, and washing clothes. Most springs were located in a low, marshy area with lots of grass growing nearby. The was a path leading to the spring. Such was the case in our area (the People's Community).
One day while working in the woods nearby, my mother (Clara Dugan Rogers) went to the spring for water and was bitten by a water moccasin snake. They lived about twelve miles from town (Ripley) and the only transportation available was a team of horses and wagon. Of course, by the time anyone could have gotten her to town, she could have been dead or very sick.
A neighboring family, William Edward and Hermie Moffitt Yancey, who lived two or three miles away, had a madstone. My understanding is that a madstone was a very porous, grey stone that was sometimes found in the head of a deer. This stone had evidently been passed down from generations before.
As the story goes, mother got very sick immediately. She got daddy's attention and he carried her immediately to the Yancey's. Mrs. Yancey took the stone, which had been soaking in milk, and placed it on mother's foot. The stone attached itself to mother's foot and stayed attached for about two days. The stone then fell off and Mrs. Yancey took the stone and soaked it in milk again. The poison came out of the stone, and came to the top of the milk which turned green. The stone was again placed on mother's foot and it stayed on a little while. The Yancey's had a rule that the stone could not leave their house, so mother stayed with them during her treatment.
Every time mother told us the story of her snakebite, she always talked about how nice Mrs. Yancey was to her. At that time, mother was a young woman with a family.
Mother recovered completely from the snakebite, thanks to the madstone and our Heavenly Father providing for her in such an awesome way. I have no idea what happened to the madstone. Some will probably not believe the story, I know it worked. My mother lived to be 75 years old.
Webster's dictionary defines a madstone as a stony concretion (such as a 'hairball' or 'bezoar' taken from the stomach of a deer) which supposedly can counteract the poisonous effects of an animal bite (such as a rabid or “mad dog.”)
The first recorded account of a madstone in the US was of one in Virginia that was brought over from Scotland in 1776 and is said to have been spoken of by Sir Walter Scott in his novel, The Talisman. It was said that of 130 cases in which the stone had been used, none ever suffered from hydrophobia.
There was a common belief that the madstone comes from the stomach of a snow white deer. Once a family was in possession of a madstone, a monetary charge could never be made for the use as a treatment and that the stone must always remain in the possession of the same family.
These beliefs are in line with the story of the stone possessed by the Yanceys many decades ago.
And in conversations with my patient and friend 'Calamity Cleo' Wilbanks who is a direct descendant of the Yancey couple in Carolyn's story, I have learned that this stone is still in their family! It is now in the possession of Fagin Yancey, a grandson of heroine Hermie Yancey. Due to the Covid outbreak, we have been unable to make good contact with him for a photo of this 'talisman'!
We have just spoken of stones that are renowned to be miraculous in their healing abilities. But there are human formed stones that very conversely cause us some serious health problems which many readers can certainly relate to. Yes, the horrific pain of those 'body rocks' such as kidney stones, bladder stones, pancreas stones, and even salivary gland stones. But suffered most commonly - gallstones.
We won't dwell on these notorious human sedimentary blockages except to share with readers my personal experience with the bilious villain.
In medical school, we are taught that the patient most commonly suffering with cholelithiasis (gallstones) has post-prandial pain (after a meal) and fits the qualification of the “FIVE F's: Female, Forty, Fat, Fertile and Flatulent.” This well describes the majority of gallstone sufferers as plump mid-life mothers who are having trouble with 'gas' and right-sided abdominal pains. (I'm just saying!)
Just to bring our discussion into the modern era of medicine, I want to share a photo of my personal gallstone which was removed by my old med-school classmate, Dr. Hubert Spears at the Baptist Hospital in Oxford, Ms. It looks for all the world like a madstone to me and I am wondering if it has any healing abilities left in it? I hope someday to have a necklace or pendant made from it by my crafty and talented friend, the artist Rippel.
Returning from surgery, I brought my large and lovely gallstone to work to show my co-workers in the clinic. Everyone guessed it was a quail egg! I keep it handy to show similarly afflicted patients who can best relate to explanatory 3-dimensional images … a sort of 'show-and-tell' if you will.
One of my nurses asked on first glance of my post-op specimen,“Oooooh, Oooooh, Oooooh!'' Dr. South, what is that thing made of?”
My reply... “Cheeseburgers, honey, cheeseburgers!”