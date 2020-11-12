Want to help the City of Ripley be a better, safer place?
Want to help pay the cop on the beat, help the fire department buy state-of-the-art equipment, help pave a road, and maybe even help some of your friends and neighbors keep their jobs?
To accomplish all that, just show up – checkbook or plastic or folding wampum in hand -- at your local merchants, and spend your money at home for the holidays.
To kick off the holidays, and hopefully trigger the spending, Ripley merchants’ held their annual Open House Sunday afternoon, Nov. 1.
The event was started years ago by merchants on the square to encourage local residents to preview the season and to shop at home.
Each year additional merchants have joined the celebration and the weekend has become a large retail event.
Here’s why “the honor of your presence” – not only on Nov. 1, not just every shopping day until Christmas, but every shopping day until the 2021 Open House -- is important.
Retail businesses are important to the local economy in many ways. A strong retail sales environment produces sales tax returns that help fill city coffers.
Basic city services are directly affected by local retail business. More items sold by local merchants translates directly into more dollars returned to the city through sales tax refunds. That means more money for the municipality to spend for police and fire protection, street maintenance, and staffing of city departments.
A strong local retail base also means jobs for local residents. When stores are full of customers someone has to service them. Those store employees in turn spend their money locally and help produce more city sales tax revenue.
Remember, when you shop locally, you help your neighbor as well as yourself.
This holiday season we encourage everyone to shop Tippah County first. It’s important for all of us to try to keep our dollars here.
Spend your money locally, not just over the holidays but year ‘round. You’ll be doing yourself, your neighbors and the City of Ripley a favor.
Shop ‘till you drop.