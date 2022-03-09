Ever wonder why we change our clocks? While some think it is to give farmers an extra hour of sunlight in the evenings during warmer months, daylight saving time (DST) was seen to help reduce electricity use in buildings.
Beginning at 2:00 a.m. local time on the second Sunday in March, daylight saving time, often incorrectly called daylight savings time, begins. Clocks spring forward an hour. Not all states will change their clocks on Sunday. Hawaii and Arizona (excluding the Navajo Nation) along with the U.S. overseas territories of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands do not observe daylight saving time. The logic behind DST is that by springing forward and falling back, people add an hour of sunlight to the end of the workday. But the benefits of this change are controversial.
Beyond the creation of sleepy workers and students due to the time change, DST can have measurable impacts on health. An increase in heart attacks that coincides with springing forward and a slight decrease when falling back, according to some studies. Still other concerns include impacts to the immune system due to the inevitable sleep loss. Other studies suggest the time change could be linked to an increase of fatal car accidents, though the effect is small relative to the total number of crashes each year.
In 1918, when the time change was first established, lawmakers reasoned that an increase in daylight hours would create a decrease in use of electricity. The Energy Policy Act of 2005, which was implemented in 2007, added four weeks to daylight saving time by changing it to start on the second Sunday in March and end on the first Sunday in November.
Yet, many studies have questioned whether there have ever been energy savings at all. National Geographic online states that a 2008 study from the U.S. Department of Energy suggested that in the United States, an extra four weeks of daylight saving time saved about 0.5 percent in total electricity a day. The later sunlight hours do often reduce electricity use during this time, but they also spur more intense use of air conditioning in the evening or greater energy demands to light up the dark mornings.
Proponents of daylight saving time generally focus on the boost the time shift gives to evening activities. When it’s light outside after work, many people tend to get off the couch and get outside, playing with their kids and enjoying their pets and families. Many outdoor industries, including golf and barbecue, have even promoted daylight saving time, which they say boosts profits. People drive more if it is still light after work or school, so, naturally, the petroleum industry is a fan of daylight saving time.
But in many places, the time shift is very unpopular. Up to 80 percent of some 4.6 million European respondents were against daylight saving time, which has spurred plans to change it, which have been delayed due to the COVID pandemic. Some American states, such as California, are also starting to push for changes.
Beyond having an extra hour of daylight to enjoy, daylight saving time may cause more harm than good. With no significant energy savings and possible increases in concerning health episodes and traffic accidents due to DST, it’s time to delete it. Especially since the COVID pandemic and its inherent health concerns, springing ahead and having to adjust to a time change and potential adverse effects doesn't make much sense.