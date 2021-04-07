The 2021 Legislative Session has come to a close. The House of Representatives adjourned Sine Die on Thursday, and I am happy to be back in Tippah County!
We accomplished some great things during the 2021 Session including a much needed teacher and assistant teacher pay raise along with a significant increase to the overall funding of education. Education is a top priority for the Mississippi House of Representatives, and the additional $102 million more in funding this year reflects that priority. *A new project passed this session is the incorporation of computer science education into our public schools. In addition to the public funding, C Spire has also committed to invest $1 million towards this effort.
$51 million for Teacher and Assistant Teacher Pay Raises
$12.8 million in additional health insurance costs
$8 million for teacher supplies
$8.2 million additional for early childhood learning
$5 million for math coaches
$1.5 million for learning coaches
$1 million for WorkKeys
$1 million for career and tech grants
$7.6 million for MSIS
$700,000 for computer education*
As Ways and Means Vice Chair, I spent a great deal of this session working with our colleges and universities along with local governments and nonprofits on capital improvement needs across the State. As far as projects receiving funding in Tippah and Alcorn counties, I am proud to announce over $500,000 going to the Tippah County to assist in purchasing new equipment for Tippah County Hospital. Our local municipalities will receive a total of $375,000 to help our fire departments and our local rural fire departments will receive a total of $125,000. We were also able to secure $50,000 for the Ripley Main Street Association for various projects and an additional $25,000 for the Ripley Arts Council for improvements to the Dixie Theatre.
Thank you for the honor to represent you. I do not take this job lightly and am thankful for the opportunity to give back to my community through my time in the House of Representatives.
If you need to reach me, you may email me at jsteverson@house.ms.gov, call me at 662.837.0194, (601)359-3457 or message me on Twitter and Facebook.