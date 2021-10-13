“You win the morning, you win the day.” -Hal Elrod, Author, The Miracle Morning: The Not-So-Obvious Secret Guaranteed to Transform Your Life (Before 8AM)
If you were asked, “What’s the most chaotic part of your day?” Like most people, including myself, you probably agree that mornings can go from calm to crazy in a matter of minutes.
Getting control of your mornings can feel like a near impossible task, but this week’s column offers some solutions if you feel like your day is running you, rather than the other way around.
The morning is such a critical time that influences your mindset and progress for the rest of the day.
That’s right: my simple secret to having a better day is WAKING UP AN HOUR EARLY.
Selfish? Not at all.
I prefer to see it as investing in myself.
We are given twenty-four hours a day. You can take an hour for yourself—especially since it will impact your peace, well-being, happiness, and success. And, if you feel like you can’t, you definitely need to!
Studies show that people who wake up early are happier and more proactive than those who do not maximize their morning time.
So, now you’re up an hour early.
Q: What do you do now?
A: The Miracle Morning (™) Routine.
What Is The Miracle Morning (™) Routine?
The victim of a terrible accident which left him dead for six hours and in a coma for six days, author Hal Elrod totally changed his life against all odds after he woke up. His book is a result of that experience and how he transformed his life afterwards. Elrod claims you can be among the 5% of people who don’t poor habits and/or negativity get in their way of living the life that they want to live just by adopting the sequence of habits that comprise what he calls The Miracle Morning (™) Routine, developed from his research on best practices in optimizing human potential, in addition to drawing on his own personal experiences.
Some books change the way you look at life, but Elrod’s book, The Miracle Morning (™), an international #1 bestseller, can actually change the way you live your life for the better!
If you really want to maximize the benefits of The Miracle Morning (™) Routine, you’re going to have to “take out the trash” first. The “trash” anything that is holding you back. Negative beliefs from our past, toxic relationships, and our fears and uncertainties about the future can hold us back from making the most of the present, and we need to let go of them.
How do you figure out what’s holding you back? Answer these questions honestly:
Am I unable to see my potential future success because I’m ruminating on past failures?
Do I have self-discipline?
Do I have a tendency to blame others rather than owning my mistakes and taking responsibility for my actions?
Do I know my “why”? Your WHY is what sets you apart from everyone else. It’s your purpose and drives you to inspired action.
Do I take proper care of myself?
Do I wait for things to happen, or do I make them happen by setting goals and taking the steps to follow through with them?
Do I stay in toxic relationships instead of releasing people who aren’t going to help me be my best self (partners, spouses, friends, and family members)?
“Remember, the moment you accept total responsibility for everything in your life is the moment you claim the power to change anything in your life.”― Hal Elrod
Once you commit to “take out the trash,” you’re ready to remove the obstacles which will make The Miracle Morning (™) Routine work for you. Here are the easy steps involved in this routine.
6 Habits of The Miracle Morning (™) Routine
There’s no rocket science here: these morning habits are uber simple. Every day, you’ll get out of bed in the morning for your Life S.A.V.E.R.S, which is an acronym for the six parts of this one-hour routine.
“S” is for Silence: Most of us start the morning with noise: kids screaming, social media, or T.V. Silence allows for a calm mind, rather than chaotic transition into the day.
Sometimes, I like to swing my feet over the side of the bed and just sit with my eyes closed and just breathe deeply for 15 minutes, giving gratitude for another day. Sometimes I enjoy the headspace app. Sometimes I chill to instrumental music and do nothing but focus on my breathing.
“A” is for Affirmations: The way we speak to and about ourselves impacts our well-being, so it’s important to affirm what you want to be, do, or have. Focus on encouraging “I am” statements which will empower you to be the best version of yourself. I look on Pinterest for ideas for affirmations, depending on what personal issues I feel I need support in (for example, if you want to improve your self-image, you can say, “I am beautiful.” It is going to feel a little strange at first, but stick with it until you own it.
“V” is for Visualization: This is one of my favorite parts of my morning routine. I might close my eyes and visualize what I would like to be, do, or have. I might flip through magazines and focus on images or cut them out to paste on a vision board, or I might “Pin” inspiring pictures from Pinterest which represent the life I wish to create. For example, I have cut out a picture of a college graduate to represent me graduating from Harvard University, to motivate me to finish my master’s. What is it you want in life? Visualize it! There are NO limits! Dream big!
“E” is for Exercise: This is only 15 minutes of anything from yoga, stretching, weights, running in place, swinging your arms—whatever works for you. It’s just to get moving. You gotta move to be healthy!
“R” is for Reading: You can read something inspirational (like The Bible), or a self-help book. You can listen to an audiobook. Whatever you listen to or read during this time should be something that is going to help you become the best version of yourself. I’ve been reading a lot of Tony Robbins again lately.
“S” is for Scribe (writing in your journal): I like to write what I learned from what I read and how I will put it in to practice. Some days, though, you might just have a lot going on and need a “brain dump”—just write your “to do” list, or, if something is troubling you, write it all down without stopping and release it onto the page so you can leave it behind and start your day on a positive note.
Elrod suggests you set a timer for ten minutes for each part, however, you can adjust this to your own schedule and needs, allocating longer or shorter time for each one, or splitting the routine so that it’s half in the morning/half in the evening. It doesn’t matter in what order you complete each. Make your life S.A.V.E.R.S. work for you—what’s important is that you are working it!
Ready to improve your mental and physical well-being each morning? You now have the life S.A.V.E.R.S. to do it. Now, the story is being told in a full-length documentary - The Miracle Morning® MOVIE, which goes beyond the book, showing you how ordinary people are doing the extraordinary, simply by changing how they start their day.
It can be a challenge to get into a new routine! Some of us might prefer to have a “buddy” to get into the routine with us. If you would like an accountability partner as you begin your Miracle Morning (™) Routine (someone you will check in with each day after you’ve completed your hour), or if you would just like to surround yourself with others enjoying success with The Miracle Morning (™), check out The Miracle Morning (™) Community on Facebook: facebook.com/groups/MyTMMCommunity
