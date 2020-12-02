Welcome to Tim’s Time. The most wonderful time of the year is now upon us: Christmastime.
I really enjoy Christmas. There’s nothing like celebrating Christmas in our communities. Who would not want to celebrate Christmas here? You can tell when Christmas is nearby. We see all the decorations go up on the light poles alongside the road in each town. We see people getting in the Christmas spirit by decorating their yards and their homes. We see Christmas trees glowing in windows.
The true meaning of Christmas is celebrating our Savior’s birth and his message of love and goodwill toward all mankind. It’s sad that many people don’t realize the true meaning. I’m thankful for all the many blessings the Lord sends my way. I pause so many times to thank him for the little things that many people don’t thank him for.
I appreciate the people here at home. At Christmastime people in this area might be running here and there, but people take the time out to speak and say “Hi” and “Merry Christmas.”
Our counties reaches out to help people deal with problems and situations. Think about it! We have the big Christmas lunch every year sponsored by the United Methodist Churches of Tippah County, to help those who might not be able to have a Christmas lunch.
We have the Tippah County Good Samaritan Center with two locations in this county, one in Ripley and the other in Walnut, reaching out with love and concern helping those in need. We have many dedicated volunteers in each location to help many people in this county physically and spiritually. Way to go! We are blessed to have such facilities throughout this county.
Another act of kindness that comes to mind is Coats for Kids with serves Benton, Tippah and Marshall counties. People respond very well helping many children get coats. Otherwise they might not have them.
There are many organizations and fundraisers helping the less fortunate. Even if I didn’t name your club, we all honor you for a job well done.
Christmas is a very enjoyable time. All the warm hearts, kind words, and the helpful hands make Christmas in Benton and Tippah County the best.
This Christmas I ask that everyone share a little cheer. Help those in need and be thankful for those who have enough. We all can look around and see that we can do more, including myself.
We need to understand that Christmas is not about all the gifts and clothes. My grandparents and my parents have told me many times that when they were children they received fruit and candy. Nothing wrong with that; you would get food plus dessert.
Please tell everyone you meet on the streets “Merry Christmas.” Remember that next year you might not be able to tell them that. Cherish each and every minute you can with the ones you love. I know many people, including myself, wish they could hold, hug, and tell certain people Merry Christmas and “I love you.”
From my heart, I wish everyone the best Christmas ever. Here’s hoping your holiday season turns out to be a real classic. May it be filled with good old-fashioned days of good health, good friends, love, and laughter. I appreciate everyone who reads Tim’s Time. Thank you for the many compliments you give me on the streets or in one of our many wonderful stores.
Most of all while we celebrate Christmas, let’s pause during this holy time of the year and let’s join together in giving thanks to our Lord for his love and guidance. Merry Christmas to all.