It's another new month, and now it's Tim's Time to write.
This is a big month in many graduates’ lives. This month you will end the best days of your life. Many graduates will move on to college and others will go straight into the work force.
Please remember, whatever choices you make, it’s the little things that matter. Be proud of your accomplishments as you walk toward your diploma, and cherish all the memories you have with every friend. Believe it or not, there will be days on down the line in your life when you will say, “I wish I could go back to school.”
Our former newspaper owner often said: "If the little things aren't getting done, then for sure the big things aren't getting done."
This statement applies to every aspect of our lives. If the little things in our lives are going undone, we are missing out on a lot.
I hope that after reading this, you will consider some things in your life that need your attention.
First, we must prepare for tomorrow by doing our best today. Each day, we need to give it all we've got. If you are a hard worker, keep on giving your all. If you could give more to your employer, give them what they desire. Remember at the end of the week, you're looking for your reward.
Second, don't make the mistake of thinking that everything has to be perfect before you can be happy. Everybody fails. We all strive for perfection. When you meet someone on the street smile instead of frown. Speak instead of ignoring them. You would be surprised at what a friendly "Hello. It’s great to see you" will do for a person who is having a rough day. If you want friends, you must first show yourself to be friendly. Happiness is being yourself, not someone you're not.
And finally, if we want the rainbow, we've got to put up with the rain. It's the simple, sweet, little things in life that mean so much. If you have decided that things aren't going just right in your life, remind yourself: "If the little things aren't getting done, then for sure the big things aren't getting done.”
Remember when you're going through hardship in your life, there's always a rainbow right after a storm.
