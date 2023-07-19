Hello! To all my Tippah and Benton friends and subscribers. When a new month rolls around, it’s my time to write, so welcome to another column of Tim’s Time. The “dog days” of August are inching closer, and you young people know what that means.
Yes, let me remind you children of all ages that back-to-school is here. Get ready to have fun in school and enjoy learning new and exciting things. The teachers have worked hard this summer to get everything ready for your return. I’m so proud of the dedication that each teacher gives in Tippah and Benton County.
Many years ago – OK, let me honest – many, many years ago, I can remember the night before school started, and how we all had to get out of the summer time schedule, and get back into the routine of school days, dear old golden rule days.
The first day of school holds many memories for me. The sound of the first bell, meaning 180 days of school ahead. The smell of the halls as I walked to and from classes. Showing off the new clothes I worked so hard during the summer break to buy. Asking myself who would be the first teacher to give my first homework assignment. Oh! How I miss those days of reading, writing, and arithmetic. Honestly, I wish I could go back sometimes.
I do know times has changed so much for our school goers, now they have test and more test to prepare for and then bigger test at the end of the year, so their school can be graded on performance. I know that it’s tough trying to pack all the state-based information, so you can be successful during your elementary years.
Then I can still remember them good ole high school years, when they rolled around. I was finally a freshman. It seemed like I went to bed one night and woke up a senior. Boy! Those high school years went fast. I remember great times of learning and great times of enjoying close friendships with such wonderful people like Tina Campbell, Brian Quinn, Davy Horton, Bobby Lee Richardson, Kim Reed, Robin Ridge, Lawana Mathis, Chris Capplemen, Reggie Norvell, Jennifer Gates, Michael Bates, Lisa Hilliard, Denise Russell, Rickey Rials, Chastity Barks, Angel Manuel, Chris Edwards, Christy Edwards, Denise Bullock, Karen Cooper, Jim Cutberth, Virginia Stanley, Michael Lipford, Michael Hopper, and Paul Smith. But it saddens my heart to write this…. there are those close friends who lost their lives at an early age, who I miss very much today. Also, I can add some great educators we have lost too soon.
The children and young adults at each school should cherish their days of learning. Open your minds and soak up all the information that you need in years to come that will affect your daily lives. Time will go by very quickly and one day you will look back and wonder where your life has gone.
In school cherish your friendships with each other. After elementary school many won’t go with you to the same high school. After high school many will attend different colleges. Finally, after high school graduation night many will move out of town and you may not see each other again until your high school reunion, if even then. Cherish that friendship, because we don’t know what tomorrow holds.
Start planning for your future now! Make your mind up that you are going to make it in life, no matter what comes your way. Setting a goal is not the main thing. The important thing is deciding how you will go about achieving your goal and staying with a plan. Remember, if you fail to plan, you plan to fail.
In closing, never forget this: If you conceive it, and believe it, you can achieve it.
Contact Tim Watson at 662-837-8111, or email at tim.watson@journalinc.com.
