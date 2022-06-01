Let me welcome you to another new month in our lives. A lot of us are anticipating much warmer weather as the month of June begins. I love the wonderful summer evening sounds of the crickets.
I want to also welcome you to another Tim Time’s column. I want to say how much I appreciate you. We have some of the best people living right here in our wonderful county. So many of you stop me on the streets and tell me how much you appreciate the Southern Sentinel and the wonderful staff. We work for you because remember, “It’s all about YOU! More news, more sports, more community involvement.” We are the Southern Sentinel. Thank you, for making the Southern Sentinel, your paper!
As I start this month column, I want to continue to encourage you to back the community in which you live in with much needed support. It is up to us to make our area, the best.
Now let’s get started. The other day while driving down the highway, this huge bug lost its life due to the impact of my windshield. So, I started thinking that is just like life. Sometimes we are the windshield and sometimes the bug. A lot of people have told me they feel the same way, that they wish we all could go back to the good old days where people enjoyed and appreciated life and life’s pleasures.
People nowadays are money-hungry. Their biggest concern is how much their bank account is rising or how much money they can make before retirement.
There’s nothing wrong with working toward peace of mind in the future for your family. Let me assure you that problems and situations can happen overnight and cause all, or sometimes half, of your savings to be gone.
Whether it is sickness, financial, or personal problems, that’s when you start feeling like the bug. We live in a cruel world. We can make it a better place to live, by starting with ourselves. You can’t ask for any better place to live than the community we live in.
One of my co-workers recently made the statement that we all strive for perfection. “Nobody’s perfect. Do your best at anything you do and be satisfied with what you do and the decisions you make, and you will be happy in any situation you face.”
People often belittle one’s accomplishments and harp on the failures. Boy! Have I learned this the hard way. When you’re around someone who is always criticizing everything, you’ll find yourself doing the same thing, if you are not careful. A person attitude determines a lot of about their aspect on life.
Remember that only person who can change you, is you! Ask yourself what you need to do to make yourself happy. Learn to appreciate life other than material gain. You will realize that sometimes we all make mountains out of molehills. Just be happy being who you are. Don’t be someone you’re not.
So, to the person who feels like they can’t go on, just hold on. One day the sun will shine again. I have learned the hardest thing is holding on. I guess we have to put up with the rain to enjoy the rainbow after the storm. Remember never give up on your dreams!
Contact Tim Watson at 662-837-8111 or e-mail tim.watson@journalinc.com