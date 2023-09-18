Welcome to my time, Tim’s Time. I hope all is well. Time is sure flying by. It will soon be the holidays. My grandparents told me the older that I get the fast the days goes by.
Speaking of days flying by, I would like for us to just pause for a moment and read this column very careful and understand how easy it is for our dreams to vanish because of the rush in our lives.
The webster’s dictionary defines the word vanished as, to disappear, to pass away. Webster’s dictionary defines the word dream as to have ideas or images in the mind.
Many young people have dreams they would like to accomplish. Kindergarten through 3rd grades, youngsters’ dreams of one day of being a fireman, police officers, farmers, or even an astronaut.
Fourth through eighth graders dream of making the big step from junior high school to high school. They might mention something about their future, but the majority of the students will tell you that you have to make it past junior high first.
Then when you continue down life’s road of education you make the step into the high school years. Freshman and sophomores are adjusting to changes and adapting to the new environment. They are dreaming of boyfriends and girlfriends to take to the football and basketball games, and perhaps to the upcoming junior/senior prom.
In the junior and senior years, young adults are making plans for college, or going straight into the work force after school. Many young adults in their junior and senior years plan to settle down, get married and start their lives.
There are trends of change in peoples’ dreams from kindergartners wanting to be firemen to seniors’ dreams of growing up and settling into adulthood. How many dreams have you had from childhood days which have vanished?
Many people experience hardships which cause their dream to vanish. I have heard many young adults, and even adults tell me many things they wish to accomplish. Life is like a vapor of smoke here for a while and then gone.
I have heard parents talk about how they want their children to receive the greatest education they can and then one day receive an excellent paying job, so their children won’t have to suffer like they did just trying to make ends meet. Then without warning tragedy hits with sickness, an automobile accident, or sometimes death.
Many people, including myself, have many vanished dreams. What you imagine things will be, doesn’t always turn out the way you expect. Then we all realize how somebody who has experienced hardships, sickness, or loss of a loved one feels to see all their dreams vanish right before their eyes.
There are people who make fun of people’s hardships and headaches. They seem to enjoy seeing someone experience a broken heart or minds. Those going through some vanished dreams aren’t alone. Hang in there, because one day the shoe will be on their feet. My grandfather, a wise man, once said, “Son, there’s a payday for everyone.”
If you know someone is going through some difficult times and experiencing the hardships and heartaches of vanished dreams, help them instead of laughing at them or ignoring them.
Be a friend and encourage them by a special visit, a phone call, a “thinking of you” card or even yet try saying a prayer. Remember vanished dreams happens to everyone in some form or fashion.
I love to encourage people. Hang in there! There is always a rainbow after a storm. Remember, God is always in control, even when we don’t understand.
Contact Tim Watson at 662-837-8111 ext. 2103 or email at tim.watson@journalinc.com
